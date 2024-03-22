Major security alert at Israeli embassy after death threat and ‘white powder’ arrive by post

Gardaí are investigating a death threat sent to the Israeli ambassador to Ireland last week along with a package of white powder.

The arrival of the package by post at the Israeli embassy on March 14th sparked an evacuation of the building by gardaí and the deployment of the Defence Forces Emergency Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team which is responsible for dealing with suspicious packages.

The powder was taken away for analysis by soldiers in hazmat suits and determined to be sugar. It was accompanied by a collage of images of the bodies of Israelis who were murdered by Hamas during the October 7th terrorist attacks. The document featured the logo of Hamas as well as text reading “You are next” pointing to a photograph of Israeli ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich.

Gardaí seized the document for forensic analysis. The investigation is being led by the Special Detective Unit, which is responsible for the external security of the embassy. Ms Erlich said Israeli security services were also investigating.

READ MORE

A Garda spokesman confirmed an investigation is under way. “Gardaí were alerted to a suspicious package at a premises on the Shelbourne Road, Dublin 4, on Thursday morning, 14th of March 2024.

“A cordon was put in place around the area and the services of the Army EOD team requested. The package was subsequently deemed safe and a hoax.”

It is understood gardaí are to undertake a security review of the embassy in light of the increasing number of threats directed against it. The embassy, which is located on the top floor of an office building in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, is protected around the clock by armed and unarmed gardaí.

Ms Erlich said threats against herself and embassy staff had escalated since the October 7th attacks and Israel’s invasion of Gaza. She said there had also been an increase in anti-Semitism.

“It is an attempt to silence us or intimidate us,” she said. “We take it very seriously.”

She said people have a right to freedom of speech but not when it “crosses the line” into direct threats.

The ambassador said she had received various threats and abusive messages online in recent months, including messages telling her to kill herself or to go back to her own country.

She praised the Irish security services, saying they were “very attentive” to the embassy’s needs and had an understanding of its “special situation.”

However, she said there was a lack of understanding among Irish politicians, the media and the general public of the extent of the rise in anti-Semitism here. “We need people to realise this exists,” Ms Erlich said.

Israel has significantly increased security at many of its embassies worldwide since the October attacks and the subsequent Israeli invasion of Gaza which has killed more than 30,000 people.

In January, an explosive device was left outside the Israeli embassy in Sweden. The device was destroyed by police.

On Thursday, a man was arrested by Dutch police after a burning object was thrown at the embassy in The Hague.