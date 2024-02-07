Wednesday’s Top Stories: Temple Street spinal surgery review widened; death of man in Macroom treated as suspicious

Temple Street hospital spinal surgery review widened to 17 more ‘cases of concern’
Completion of an independent review into spinal surgeries at Temple Street children’s hospital has been delayed after 17 additional “cases of concern” were identified.
The decision by the UK expert carrying out the review to include further cases in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) and the National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh means the number of children’s surgeries under investigation has effectively doubled.
Last September, the HSE commissioned Selvadurai Nayagam, a consultant in orthopaedics and trauma at Royal Liverpool children’s hospital, to review surgeries carried out by a Temple Street surgeon. This came after internal reviews identified serious spinal surgical incidents, including the death of one child and others with serious post-operative complications. It then emerged that unauthorised springs had been used in three patients.
Top News Stories
- Gardaí treating death of man in Macroom as suspicious: Gardaí say they are treating as suspicious the death of a 61-year-old man who was found with serious head injuries at a sheltered housing complex in Macroom, Co Cork.
- Lisa Murphy was a ‘fascinating, classy and dignified lady’, funeral hears: Lisa Murphy was “endlessly fascinating, classy, dignified and serene, the true definition of a lady”, her funeral Mass was told.
- Junior doctors should have fewer geographical ‘rotations’, report says: Junior doctors should no longer have to move regularly between hospitals in different locations during their training, under a key recommendation in a report to be published on Wednesday.
- Flogas Energy cuts prices by up to 25%: One of the State’s largest energy providers is to clip the cost of domestic energy by as much as 25 per cent in a move which will mean some customers’ gas and electricity bills fall by more than €700.
- Former cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council charged with alleged theft of €172,000: A former cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council appeared at Trim District Court on Tuesday charged with the alleged theft of €172,000 from a Co Meath charity.
- ‘A deeply committed politician’: President Higgins leads tributes to John Bruton: President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to former taoiseach and Fine Gael leader John Bruton, who died on Tuesday aged 76.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- Hamas responds to Gaza truce framework but sides appear deadlocked: Efforts to secure an agreement to end the Gaza war and bring about the release of hostages in Hamas captivity appeared to be deadlocked after Hamas on Tuesday gave Qatar its response to a framework drawn up by Israel, the US, Qatar and Egypt in Paris 10 days ago.
The Big Read
- ‘Why has everyone stopped caring about me? Why treat me like I don’t matter or like I don’t exist?’: A reader tells Trish Murphy: “I’m female, 60-plus, and I’ve been alone for some time now. All my family is deceased, except for my mom, who is 97. We haven’t always got along. I have no siblings, no friends and not many associates.”
The best from Opinion
- Michael McDowell: A Yes vote on the family referendum is a vote for a foreseeable and avoidable mess
- Cailbhe Doherty: Smartwatches know far too much about us. Why aren’t we more worried?
- Kathy Sheridan: Michelle O’Neill looks to the future, while Joe Brolly seems stuck in the past
Today's Business
- State collected €7.8bn in tax in January amid strong VAT receipts: Strong VAT receipts linked to the Christmas trading period and inflation have boosted the Government’s finances at the start of the year.
Top Sports news
- Olympics tickets: All you need to know about the ‘surprise ticketing phase’ for Paris: This, by their own admission, is “the home straight”, one of the last opportunities to purchase tickets for the Paris Olympics before the 33rd Games begin in July. Only 169 days to go!
Martyn Turner
Video & Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters