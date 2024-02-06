Lisa Murphy was a ‘fascinating, classy and dignified lady’, funeral hears

The remains of Lisa Murphy are taken from the Church of St John the Evangelist, Ballinteer, Dublin, after her funeral mass. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The late Lisa Murphy was “endlessly fascinating, classy, dignified and serene, the true definition of a lady” her funeral Mass has been told.

The Mass in St John the Evangalist Church in Ballinteer, Dublin, was attended by well known figures from the in the world of show business and entertainment, including her former partners, the dancer Michael Flatley and the solicitor Gerald Keane.

Ms Murphy, aged 51, died on February 1st having received a cancer diagnosis in 2018.

As her coffin was carried into the church, soloist Kathy Kelly gave a rendition of A Woman’s Heart, made famous by Eleanor McEvoy and Mary Black, among other woman artists.

The principal mourners were Ms Murphy’s parents Des and Eileen, her brother Noel, sister Kira, nieces Sophia, Alanna, Megan and nephews Charlie, Josh and Louis, her brother-in-law Gavin and sister-in-law Shiona.

They were welcomed to the church by Monsignor Paul Callan.

Michael Flatley consoles a mourner at the funeral of Lisa Murphy in the the Church of St John the Evangelist, Ballinteer, Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

In a eulogy, Ms Murphy’s younger brother Noel said his “big sis” had looked after her late brother Paul who had special needs and had been a beloved aunt who played tirelessly with her six nieces and nephews. She loved to give them beautiful clothes and make up and had a special “auntie hug” for them all, he said.

“In her 51 years Lisa lived a life so full of love and energy, that was so vibrant that everyone who came in contact with her instantly fell in love with her,” he said.

“Lisa, we love you and I promise you through myself, mum, dad, Kira and all your six babies, we’ll remember and talk about you forever,” he concluded.

Among the symbol of her life which were brought to the alter by her nieces and nephews was Ms Murphy’s favourite pink hat, which the congregation were told made her look so young that she had once been asked for identification.

Other symbols included her Fit Bit, to demonstrate her love of exercise and her comfort food, a bag of cheesy popcorn. A large bar of chocolate was included to represent her status as a “chocoholic”, and her favourite Louis Vuitton handbag symbolising her love of fashion.

The funeral heard many examples of Ms Murphy’s care and consideration for others including a story of how she would arrive in St Vincent’s hospital in a beautifully co-ordinated outfit for her cancer treatment, and never fail to ask the nurses how they were keeping.

The funeral readings were from Ezekiel, “as a shepherd looks after his scattered flock” red by Ms Muprhy’s niece Megan; and a reading from the second letter of St Paul to Timothy, “I have fought the good fight”.

Monsignor Callan told the congregation that it was clear Ms Murphy had tremendous qualities of love and kindness and possibly the bast way to remember and commemorate her would be to take one of her traits and put it into action in their own lives every day.