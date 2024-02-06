Former cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council charged with alleged theft of €172,000 from mental health charity

A former cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council appeared at Trim District Court on Tuesday charged with the alleged theft of €172,000 from a Co Meath charity. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A former cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council appeared at Trim District Court on Tuesday charged with the alleged theft of €172,000 from a Co Meath charity.

Sean McKiernan (42), with an address at Virginia Road, Cavan, was charged with 58 counts of theft of €172,130 at unknown locations from the Navan Mental Health Association on various dates in 2019.

Garda Sean Patterson gave evidence of the arrest of the accused, who was then remanded on conditional bail by Judge Cormac Dunne to the same court on March 21st for preparation of a book of evidence.