Friday’s Top Stories: Houthi rebels threaten more attacks on shipping, Unions to seek improved public pay offer

Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened more attacks on ships in the Red Sea headed for or associated with Israel in the wake of UK and US air strikes on targets in Yemen.

Early on Friday, the United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the group’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Since mid-November, the Houthis, a Yemeni rebel group backed by Iran, have launched dozens of attacks on ships sailing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, a crucial shipping route through which 12 per cent of world trade passes.

Travel trends for the year ahead: where, when and how Irish holidaymakers are booking trips in 2024: Where are people going and when? How will they get there? And how much will they have to pay? These are just some of the questions those in the travel industry are seeking to answer as a new year begins and bookings for the months ahead take off.

Irish-based aircraft lessors own some of the grounded Boeing 737 Max-9s jets: Irish-based aircraft lessors own Boeing 737 Max-9 jets subject to safety inspections following the mid-air blow-out of an emergency door, it has emerged.

Howth sea-faring family on course to fulfil an Olympic dream: Fingal County Council would be forgiven if this week’s latest sailing results prompted them to immediately commence new water sampling in the Howth Sound area. At just 19-years-old, Eve McMahon has been confirmed as the youngest-ever Irish sailor to qualify for an Olympic regatta following her world championship performance in Argentina.

‘It’s the talk of the country’: Joe Duffy aims at radio rivals’ cash cow: Plugging on-air competitions is part of any presenter’s remit. It’s more unusual to hear a radio host hyping a rival station’s contest. Yet there’s Joe Duffy on Liveline (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) describing a lucrative game on Newstalk and Today FM in decidedly breathless terms.

