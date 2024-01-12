IrelandMorning Briefing

Friday’s Top Stories: Houthi rebels threaten more attacks on shipping, Unions to seek improved public pay offer

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including: Protest at Roscrea, Co Tipperary, hotel over plans to house 160 asylum seekers

Page one photo: Brigid Kavita (left), Bridget Cloonan (11) and Brigid O' Leahy at the launch of Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women 2024 festival. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Fri Jan 12 2024 - 08:05
Houthi rebels threaten more attacks on shipping in wake of UK and US air strikes in Yemen

Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened more attacks on ships in the Red Sea headed for or associated with Israel in the wake of UK and US air strikes on targets in Yemen.

Early on Friday, the United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the group’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Since mid-November, the Houthis, a Yemeni rebel group backed by Iran, have launched dozens of attacks on ships sailing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, a crucial shipping route through which 12 per cent of world trade passes.

  • Howth sea-faring family on course to fulfil an Olympic dream: Fingal County Council would be forgiven if this week’s latest sailing results prompted them to immediately commence new water sampling in the Howth Sound area. At just 19-years-old, Eve McMahon has been confirmed as the youngest-ever Irish sailor to qualify for an Olympic regatta following her world championship performance in Argentina.

