Friday’s Top Stories: Houthi rebels threaten more attacks on shipping, Unions to seek improved public pay offer

Houthi rebels threaten more attacks on shipping in wake of UK and US air strikes in Yemen
Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened more attacks on ships in the Red Sea headed for or associated with Israel in the wake of UK and US air strikes on targets in Yemen.
Early on Friday, the United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the group’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
Since mid-November, the Houthis, a Yemeni rebel group backed by Iran, have launched dozens of attacks on ships sailing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, a crucial shipping route through which 12 per cent of world trade passes.
