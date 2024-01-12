Houthi rebels threaten more attacks on shipping in wake of UK and US air strikes in Yemen

A ship transits the Suez Canal towards the Red Sea. Houthi rebels in Yemen have pledged to target ships destined for Israel through the canal. Photograph: Sayed Hassan/Getty Images

Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened more attacks on ships in the Red Sea headed for or associated with Israel in the wake of UK and US air strikes on targets in Yemen.

Early on Friday, the United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the group’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Since mid-November, the Houthis, a Yemeni rebel group backed by Iran, have launched dozens of attacks on ships sailing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, a crucial shipping route through which 12 per cent of world trade passes.

When the Israeli-Hamas war started October 7th, the Houthis declared their support for Hamas and said they would target any ship travelling to Israel or leaving it.

A Houthi spokesperson said on Friday there was no justification for the US-Britain attack on Yemen. Mohammed Abdulsalam has posted on X that the group will continue targeting ships heading towards Israel.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi supreme political council, said on Friday that the US-Britain strikes on Yemen were “barbaric”.

US president Joe Biden said military strikes on more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen were meant to demonstrate that the US and its allies “will not tolerate” the militant group’s ceaseless attacks on the Red Sea.

He said the US and its allies only made the move after attempts at diplomatic negotiations and careful deliberation.

“These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea – including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“These attacks have endangered US personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardised trade, and threatened freedom of navigation.”

The retaliatory strike used warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, US officials said, with targets including logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage locations.

The US Air Force said it struck more than 60 targets at 16 sites in Yemen, including “command-and-control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities and air defence radar systems”.

Reports of explosions were made from the capital Sanaa and the Red Sea port of Hodieda.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak said the RAF carried out targeted strikes against military facilities used by the Houthis after the militants carried out a series of dangerous attacks on shipping.

Russia requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the strikes. France, the current council president, said it will take place on Friday afternoon.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry expressed “great concern” over the airstrikes, saying in a statement: “While the kingdom stresses the importance of preserving the security and stability of the Red Sea region ... it calls for restraint and avoiding escalation.” – Agencies