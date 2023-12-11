Your top stories on Monday: Benefits cuts for refugees, tornado rips through Leitrim and Ireland’s first swimming world record

A tornado ripped through Leitrim village in Sunday afternoon as Storm Fergus swept over Ireland. The freak weather event blew the roof of at least one house, damaged cars with debris and overturned boats moored at the jetty. No one was seriously injured. Photograph: Willie Donnellan

Ministers are set to approve large reductions in benefits for refugees coming from Ukraine in future as accommodation pressures for other nationalities claiming asylum here worsen.

The Cabinet committee on Ukraine is scheduled for Monday where the proposals from Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman – which including cutting welfare benefits for future Ukrainian arrivals and providing accommodation for only 90 days – are expected to be discussed by Ministers before going to the full Cabinet on Tuesday.

Question wording: Under the Constitution of Ireland, the Taoiseach (or prime minister) appoints 11 of Ireland's 60 Senators. In the event of Irish reunification, here is an idea in how to change how these 11 Senators are appointed to give more influence to those from the North who identify as British. It is proposed that in a United Ireland the President and the new Vice-President would jointly decide who these 11 Senators would be, and would be obliged to ensure that they are representative and inclusive of the whole island. Please chose one of the following responses.

stories

Chaos spreads across Gaza as Hamas control of services collapses: As fighting continued in the north and south of Gaza on the 57th day of the war, there are increasing signs of chaos spreading across the coastal enclave.

Enoch Burke has been in prison for more than 200 days over his contempt of orders made in August and September 2022. Photograph: Collins Courts

Mortgage customers left in dark on tax implications of goodwill payment: Q&A: I have had an Ulster Bank offset mortgage (with an inbuilt tracker rate of ECB+1.15 per cent) since 2007. As you are probably aware, Ulster Bank is ending the offset facility on this in 2024, and are making a payment in lieu of future offsetting to account holders.

Daniel Wiffen becomes first Irishman to break swimming world record: Mission accomplished. A first world record for Irish swimming, and for Daniel Wiffen surely the first of the many, his level of talent and ability and sheer determination in that realm now undisputed.

Daniel Wiffen of Ireland celebrates his victory at the end of the men's 800m Freestyle of the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni on December 10th, 2023. Photograph: Getty

Why is our organic butter shipped in from Germany? Will you be having yourself an organic little Christmas? During this festive month, those of us lucky enough to be able to afford it will be splurging more on the food shop.

