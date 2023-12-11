Your top stories on Monday: Benefits cuts for refugees, tornado rips through Leitrim and Ireland’s first swimming world record

Large cuts to benefits for Ukrainian refugees set to be approved
Ministers are set to approve large reductions in benefits for refugees coming from Ukraine in future as accommodation pressures for other nationalities claiming asylum here worsen.
The Cabinet committee on Ukraine is scheduled for Monday where the proposals from Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman – which including cutting welfare benefits for future Ukrainian arrivals and providing accommodation for only 90 days – are expected to be discussed by Ministers before going to the full Cabinet on Tuesday.
Top News Stories
- Storm Fergus: Clean-up under way after tornado in Leitrim village uproots trees and overturns boats: A clean-up is under way on Monday in Leitrim village after it was hit by a localised tornado during the latest winter storm to hit the country.
- Dublin pedestrianisation plans to be reassessed following city riots: The full 24/7 pedestrianization of Dublin’s new civic spaces is being reconsidered by Dublin City Council following the recent riots in the city centre, it has emerged.
- Land Development Agency criticised for withdrawing from housing committee meeting: Government and Opposition politicians have criticised the Land Development Agency (LDA) after the State body unexpectedly withdrew from a meeting with the Oireachtas housing committee, citing talks on its new financial plan.
- Would a new office of vice-president help inclusivity in an united Ireland?: If referendums were held, and a majority in the North and South voted for Irish unification, that would be likely to prompt consideration of how, if at all, to modify Ireland’s political institutions. The new united Ireland would contain a significant minority, in the North, who identify as British. One of the questions posed is below.
News from around the World
- Chaos spreads across Gaza as Hamas control of services collapses: As fighting continued in the north and south of Gaza on the 57th day of the war, there are increasing signs of chaos spreading across the coastal enclave.
- Enoch Burke and family: What is the status of the cases, complaints and challenges?: A High Court judge will this week review Enoch Burke’s continued imprisonment over his contempt of High Court orders to stay away from a Co Westmeath school.
- David McWilliams - Ireland is a rich country that feels poor
- Una Mullally - Thirty ways to immediately improve life in Dublin
- Joe Humphreys - Good news: Your existence may not be entirely pointless after all
- Mortgage customers left in dark on tax implications of goodwill payment: Q&A: I have had an Ulster Bank offset mortgage (with an inbuilt tracker rate of ECB+1.15 per cent) since 2007. As you are probably aware, Ulster Bank is ending the offset facility on this in 2024, and are making a payment in lieu of future offsetting to account holders.
- Daniel Wiffen becomes first Irishman to break swimming world record: Mission accomplished. A first world record for Irish swimming, and for Daniel Wiffen surely the first of the many, his level of talent and ability and sheer determination in that realm now undisputed.
- Why is our organic butter shipped in from Germany? Will you be having yourself an organic little Christmas? During this festive month, those of us lucky enough to be able to afford it will be splurging more on the food shop.
- In the News podcast: Why a billionaire is buying up land in one Irish county - and why farmers are unhappy
