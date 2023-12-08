Windy and wet conditions forecast across Ireland this weekend

Winds will gradually ease on Saturday night as showers become isolated. Photograph: The Irish Times

Met Éireann has indicated that the weather will stay unsettled in the coming days with wet and blustery conditions at times.

It will continue to be blustery tonight with showers being confined to Ulster at first. However, a spell of rain will arrive in the southwest by around midnight, extending north-eastward across the country overnight.

A clearance will follow into the southwest by dawn on Saturday and it will turn windy. Lowest temperatures will be in the region of 5-8 degrees in moderate southerly winds, strengthening later.

It is set to be very windy on Saturday. Rain will continue to push northeastward over Ireland, becoming confined to north Ulster by the afternoon.

READ MORE

Sunny spells and blustery showers will follow across the rest of the country. Some of the showers will be heavy and with hail. Maximum temperatures will reach 7 to 11 degrees with very strong west to northwest winds, with damaging gusts.

Winds will gradually ease on Saturday night as showers become isolated and mostly restricted to north Ulster. However, later in the night, a further spell of rain will push in across Munster and Connacht, extending across the rest of the country by dawn on Sunday. Lowest temperatures will be between 4 to 7 degrees with fresh and gusty westerly winds, backing southerly and moderating.

On Sunday, rain will clear north-eastward during the morning to leave a day of sunny spells and showers, the forecaster said. Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged, especially in the west. It will become windy with fresh to strong southwest winds developing through the day. Highest afternoon temperatures will be around 8 to 12 degrees.

Rain or showers will clear eastward on Sunday night and it will turn mostly dry and rather chilly.

At present, Monday looks set to be a mostly dry day with spells of sunshine and just the odd shower. However, outbreaks of rain are likely to develop in the southwest by evening.

Early indications suggest Tuesday will be a cloudy day with scattered outbreaks of rain along with patches of mist and drizzle.

Meanwhile, two Status Yellow marine gale warnings are in effect until late Friday evening from Erris Head to Rossan Point and from Mizen Head Head to Loop Head to Erris Head.

South to southwest winds will reach gale force eight at times. A small craft warning for all coasts of Ireland is also in place this evening and cyclonic winds will reach force six or higher.