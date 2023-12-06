Wednesday’s Top Stories: Civil society groups to ‘consider’ approach to referendums, Ireland’s corporate tax receipts defy global slowdown

Civil society groups to ‘consider’ approach to referendums over wording on care
Key civil society groups will consider their approach to two referendums on family and care after a lukewarm reception to the wording for a new constitutional article on the role of carers.
The decision to hold the referendums was welcomed by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) yesterday, who are expected to campaign for a Yes vote and applauded moves to delete references to a woman’s role in the home.
However, proposals to reform the constitutional treatment of care fell short of campaigners’ expectations, even as Ministers said the proposed approach would remove language that is “not truly reflective” of today’s Ireland, excludes families not based on marriage, and was “archaic and sexist”.
- Detectives still waiting to arrest Dublin child stabbing suspect two weeks on: The condition of the chief suspect in the stabbing attack outside a school in Dublin’s north inner city has stabilised, though gardaí are still waiting to interview him.
- Helen McEntee survives, but something for everyone on night of heated Dáil debate: The Government survived a vote of confidence in the Dáil last night, with the support of nine independent TDs giving the Coalition a comfortable majority of 83 votes to 63.
- Public finances in rude health as tax receipts defy global slowdown: The Government received an early Christmas gift yesterday with the latest exchequer data pointing to another surge in corporation tax as well as above-profile increases in income tax and VAT.
- How did the imminent release and reversal in Molly and Thomas Martens case unfold?: In the end, the prison authorities in North Carolina attributed the chaos and confusion over what appeared to be the impending imminent release of high-profile prisoners Molly Martens Corbett and her father Thomas to an error.
- Israel storms Gazan city in ‘most intense day’ of fighting as more than 16,000 killed to date: With fierce fighting raging across Gaza, the Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it was now “in the heart” of Khan Yunis, the Hamas stronghold in the south. Israel also said its military was in Jabalya and the Gaza city neighbourhood of Sejaiya in the north.
