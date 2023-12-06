IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday’s Top Stories: Civil society groups to ‘consider’ approach to referendums, Ireland’s corporate tax receipts defy global slowdown

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including how the Martens’ release reversal unfolded and Israel storms Gazan city in ‘most intense day’ of fighting

Rosemary Smith: Pioneer of motorsport has died aged 86. Photograph: Beta Bajgart

Wed Dec 6 2023 - 07:41

Civil society groups to ‘consider’ approach to referendums over wording on care

Key civil society groups will consider their approach to two referendums on family and care after a lukewarm reception to the wording for a new constitutional article on the role of carers.

The decision to hold the referendums was welcomed by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) yesterday, who are expected to campaign for a Yes vote and applauded moves to delete references to a woman’s role in the home.

However, proposals to reform the constitutional treatment of care fell short of campaigners’ expectations, even as Ministers said the proposed approach would remove language that is “not truly reflective” of today’s Ireland, excludes families not based on marriage, and was “archaic and sexist”.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

Donald Clarke and Tara Brady compile the 50 best films of 2023, including Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (pictured)

  • The 50 best films of 2023: 50 to 31: Here ends one of the most confusing years in cinema history. A combined writers’ and actors’ strike kept the business shut during late summer and autumn. The issues disputed will come back again. A particular pink film broke the record for highest grossing at the Irish box office. Another movie released on the same day suggested that intelligent historical dramas could make more money than the most button-pushing franchise flick. We will talk more about the meaning of Barbenheimer below, but, suffice to say, nobody is yet predicting the end of franchise culture. The second-highest-grossing flick of the year worldwide – Barbie was No 1 and Oppenheimer was No 3 – turned out to be the numbingly undemanding Super Mario Bros Movie.

The best from Opinion

Today's Business

Top Sports news

Martyn Turner

Martyn Turner Cartoon

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES