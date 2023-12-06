Wednesday’s Top Stories: Civil society groups to ‘consider’ approach to referendums, Ireland’s corporate tax receipts defy global slowdown

Key civil society groups will consider their approach to two referendums on family and care after a lukewarm reception to the wording for a new constitutional article on the role of carers.

The decision to hold the referendums was welcomed by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) yesterday, who are expected to campaign for a Yes vote and applauded moves to delete references to a woman’s role in the home.

However, proposals to reform the constitutional treatment of care fell short of campaigners’ expectations, even as Ministers said the proposed approach would remove language that is “not truly reflective” of today’s Ireland, excludes families not based on marriage, and was “archaic and sexist”.

