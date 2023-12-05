Israel presses ground offensive in southern Gaza as air strikes intensify

Palestinians flee from Khan Younis to Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after the Israeli army called on people to leave certain areas in the city. Photograph: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli troops and tanks pressed their ground campaign against Hamas militants in the south of the Gaza Strip after having largely gained control of the now-devastated north.

Intense Israeli air strikes hit the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians, including in areas where Israel had told people to seek shelter, residents and journalists on the ground said.

At the United Nations, secretary general António Guterres appealed to Israel to avoid further action that would make the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza worse, and to spare civilians from more suffering.

“For people ordered to evacuate, there is nowhere safe to go and very little to survive on,” UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said.

Israel’s closest ally, the United States, has repeatedly urged it to do more to protect civilians and said the Israeli offensive in the south should not repeat the “massive” civilian toll it has had in the north.

About 900 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes since a truce ended on Friday, Gaza health authorities said.

On Monday, top US officials said it was too early to make a definitive assessment on whether Israel was following US advice to take concrete steps to ensure protections for civilians, although a State Department spokesperson called some aspects of the offensive in southern Gaza an “improvement”.

US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington expected Israel to avoid attacking areas identified as “no-strike” zones in Gaza.

Early on Monday, Israel ordered Palestinians to leave parts of Gaza's main southern city, Khan Younis. But residents said that areas which they had been told to go to were also coming under fire.

Israel's military posted a map on social media platform X with around a quarter of Khan Younis marked off in yellow as territory that must be evacuated at once.

Three arrows pointed south and west, telling people to head towards the Mediterranean coast and towards Rafah, a major town near the Egyptian border.

Desperate Gazans in Khan Younis packed their belongings and headed towards Rafah. Most were on foot, walking past ruined buildings in a silent procession.

But the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza (UNRWA), Thomas White, said people in Rafah were themselves being forced to flee.

Families fleeing Israeli shelling in Gaza say there is a lack of safe areas for them to migrate to. Video: Reuters

“People are pleading for advice on where to find safety. We have nothing to tell them,” he said on X.

In the territory's northern part, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said at least 50 people were killed in an Israeli air strike that hit two schools sheltering displaced people in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The Gaza health ministry could not be reached for comment on the report and it was not immediately possible to verify it independently. The Israeli army said it was looking into the report.

Separately, the Hamas controlled health ministry said at least 15,899 Palestinians, 70 per cent of them women or under 18s, have now been killed in Israeli bombardments of the Hamas-ruled enclave in eight weeks of warfare. Thousands more are missing and feared buried in rubble.

Israel launched its assault to wipe out Hamas in retaliation for an October 7th cross-border attack by Hamas gunmen. They killed 1,200 people and seized 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies – the deadliest single day in Israel’s 75-year history.

Over 100 of the hostages were freed during a seven-day truce. Israeli authorities say seven civilians and an army colonel died in captivity, while 137 hostages remain in Hamas-run Gaza, their condition not always known. – Reuters