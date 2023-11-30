Thursday’s Top Stories: Israel-Hamas ceasefire to continue, two injured after disturbances following gangland funeral

Israel-Hamas war: ceasefire to continue amid efforts to secure more hostage releases
Israel’s military said early on Thursday that a truce with Hamas would continue into a seventh day, minutes before it was due to expire, as mediators continued to work towards further exchanges of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.
The Israel Defence Forces said on Telegram: “In light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue.”
Hamas has also announced its agreement to extend the truce in Gaza for a seventh day, Reuters reported.
