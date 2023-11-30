IrelandMorning Briefing

Thursday’s Top Stories: Israel-Hamas ceasefire to continue, two injured after disturbances following gangland funeral

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Met Éireann warns of ‘hazardous travelling conditions’ and world leaders meet at Cop29

Drew Harris arriving to appear before the justice committee at Leinster House following the Dublin riots. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Thu Nov 30 2023 - 07:40

Israel-Hamas war: ceasefire to continue amid efforts to secure more hostage releases

Israel’s military said early on Thursday that a truce with Hamas would continue into a seventh day, minutes before it was due to expire, as mediators continued to work towards further exchanges of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The Israel Defence Forces said on Telegram: “In light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue.”

Hamas has also announced its agreement to extend the truce in Gaza for a seventh day, Reuters reported.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

Drew Harris has come under extreme pressure since the Dublin riots, writes Conor Lally. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Dublin

The best from Opinion

Today's Business

Top Sports news

Martyn Turner/Picture of the Day

Martyn Turner Cartoon

Food Month

  • Best overseas restaurants 2023: My favourite tables in London, Paris, Rome, New York: The 2023 restaurant news: old school and French food are still, thankfully, on the rise, as are identikit natural-wine-led bistros. Caviar and gold leaf are being thrown around like snuff at a wake. NYC remains in flux and Copenhagen keeps the friendliest staff award. Lisbon is ruined by tourists. Paris is forever, but our nearest neighbour rules for restaurants.

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES