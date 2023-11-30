Thursday’s Top Stories: Israel-Hamas ceasefire to continue, two injured after disturbances following gangland funeral

Drew Harris arriving to appear before the justice committee at Leinster House following the Dublin riots. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Israel-Hamas war: ceasefire to continue amid efforts to secure more hostage releases

Israel’s military said early on Thursday that a truce with Hamas would continue into a seventh day, minutes before it was due to expire, as mediators continued to work towards further exchanges of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The Israel Defence Forces said on Telegram: “In light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue.”

Hamas has also announced its agreement to extend the truce in Gaza for a seventh day, Reuters reported.

Henry Kissinger, global US foreign policy figure, dies at 100: Former political leaders in the United States have paid tribute to Henry Kissinger, one of the most powerful diplomats in American history, who died on Wednesday.

Drew Harris has come under extreme pressure since the Dublin riots, writes Conor Lally. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Dublin

Falling inflation may have sting in its tail, Department of Finance warns: The fall in inflation to its lowest rate in over two years has been welcomed, but there are warnings there may be a sting in the tail of the cost-of-living crisis.

Best overseas restaurants 2023: My favourite tables in London, Paris, Rome, New York: The 2023 restaurant news: old school and French food are still, thankfully, on the rise, as are identikit natural-wine-led bistros. Caviar and gold leaf are being thrown around like snuff at a wake. NYC remains in flux and Copenhagen keeps the friendliest staff award. Lisbon is ruined by tourists. Paris is forever, but our nearest neighbour rules for restaurants.

