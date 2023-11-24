Friday’s Top Stories: Clean-up begins as violence driven by ‘lunatic, hooligan faction’, Children injured in knife attack

Public order unit and gardaí confront protestors on Dublin's O’Connell street in the aftermath of the Parnell square knife attack. Photograph Alan Betson

There were violent clashes between large groups of people and gardaí in Dublin on Thursday evening, with vehicles set on fire, shops looted and a “significant” number of arrests, according to gardaí.

The violence followed an attack on several people outside the Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire children’s school in Parnell Square by a man armed with a knife.

A girl (5) and a woman in her 30s were seriously injured in this attack. A six-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy sustained less serious injuries. The Irish Times understands the woman was an employee of the school or afterschool care facility the children were attending.

Patrick Kielty, prepares to host his first Late Late Toy Show, as he is pictured with Danny Sheehan age 8 (dark blue) Wexford, Poppy Madden (light blue) age 6 Carlow, Darcy Ramsbottom (red) age 6 Carlow, Layla Ibegu (yellow) age 10 Carlow and Kyle Deane (green) age 8 Carlow. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Israel-Hamas war: Four-day ceasefire begins with some hostages held by Hamas set to be freed: Under the agreement, Hamas will release 50 hostages taken into Gaza following the October 7th attacks while Israel will free 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Conor Pope: It has never been easier to work out if a retailer is trying to pull the wool over your eyes. Photograph: Vuk Saric/Getty

Black Friday: Conor Pope’s 10 commandments for bagging a bargain and avoiding rip-offs: Follow our 10 Black Friday commandments to make sure you make the most of the season to be shoppy.

First-time buyer mortgage approvals reach new highs: First-time buyer mortgage approvals reached new highs in the year to the end of October despite a wider market slowdown, according to the latest figures from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

Andrew Porter - ‘I think I probably took it harder than a lot of people’: Andrew Porter has probably borne the brunt of Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final defeat by the All Blacks as much as anyone, with the possible exception of Johnny Sexton. This is, by Porter’s own admission, in keeping with his personality but it was also due to Wayne Barnes penalising him three times in the five scrums which New Zealand had in the quarter-final.

View of Dublin City Centre after night of rioting. A view a burnt out bus and luas on O'Connell Street. Photograph: Tom Honan

