Friday’s Top Stories: Clean-up begins as violence driven by ‘lunatic, hooligan faction’, Children injured in knife attack

Clean-up begins after violence driven by ‘lunatic, hooligan faction’
There were violent clashes between large groups of people and gardaí in Dublin on Thursday evening, with vehicles set on fire, shops looted and a “significant” number of arrests, according to gardaí.
The violence followed an attack on several people outside the Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire children’s school in Parnell Square by a man armed with a knife.
A girl (5) and a woman in her 30s were seriously injured in this attack. A six-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy sustained less serious injuries. The Irish Times understands the woman was an employee of the school or afterschool care facility the children were attending.
- Dublin riots: Violent clashes with gardaí and vehicles set alight after children injured in knife attack: Garda Commissioner says ‘lunatic, hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology’ behind violence which included multiple clashes with gardaí.
- The air was thick with smoke and a double-decker bus was on fire - how gardaí struggled to contain the Dublin riots: It was shortly before 8pm and Garda in riot gear and shields were advancing down O’Connell Street.
- Dublin stabbing: how the chaos unfolded on Parnell Square: Shortly after 1.40pm on Thursday, journalists covering the Stardust inquests were filing lunchtime copy in the Pillar Room of the Rotunda hospital, where inquests have been under way since April. Deirdre Dames, a survivor of the 1981 fire rushed in, alerting us that someone was “after stabbing kids out there”.
- Violence erupts in Dublin city after stabbing attack targeted young children: Gardaí were on Thursday night still trying to establish a motive for a stabbing attack that left three infants and a woman in her 30s seriously injured. One of the children, a five-year-old girl, was left fighting for her life.
- ‘It shatters that sense of safety’: Psychological services to support pupils at school close to Dublin attack: School psychologists will be on the ground at Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square to support staff and students trying to come to terms with Thursday’s stabbing incident which left five people – including a five-year-old girl – hospitalised.
- Opinion: Fintan O’Toole - These pitiful thugs are not us. They do not act for us, speak for us or burn buses for us
- Late Late Toy Show: Patrick Kielty awaits the verdict of his ‘fiercest critics’ - his kids: Many tuning into The Late Late Toy Show tonight will undoubtedly be intrigued to see how Patrick Kielty fares in his first attempt at hosting Ireland’s favourite television event of the year.
- Letterkenny patients’ lives under ‘immediate threat’, doctors warn: The lives of patients at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) are under “immediate threat” from emergency department delays and inadequate facilities, almost 30 consultants at the hospital have warned.
- Man tells court he was punched and kicked by group including All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes: A man has told a court he was chased, tripped, punched and kicked as he lay on the ground by a group of males, which included five-times All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes.
- National DNA database matches 50% of ‘unknown crime stains’ sent for analysis: Approximately half of “unknown crime stains” sent to Forensic Science Ireland from crime scenes now result in a match with samples contained on the national DNA database.
- Israel-Hamas war: Four-day ceasefire begins with some hostages held by Hamas set to be freed: Under the agreement, Hamas will release 50 hostages taken into Gaza following the October 7th attacks while Israel will free 150 Palestinian prisoners.
- Black Friday: Conor Pope’s 10 commandments for bagging a bargain and avoiding rip-offs: Follow our 10 Black Friday commandments to make sure you make the most of the season to be shoppy.
- Justine McCarthy: In the Israel-Hamas war, history and propaganda repeat themselves
- Diarmaid Ferriter: Ireland saw ‘bad books’ and ‘immodest fashion’ everywhere, but was blind to homegrown hells
- Gerard Howlin: Ireland doesn’t have the right people in the right places in the European Parliament
- First-time buyer mortgage approvals reach new highs: First-time buyer mortgage approvals reached new highs in the year to the end of October despite a wider market slowdown, according to the latest figures from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).
- Andrew Porter - ‘I think I probably took it harder than a lot of people’: Andrew Porter has probably borne the brunt of Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final defeat by the All Blacks as much as anyone, with the possible exception of Johnny Sexton. This is, by Porter’s own admission, in keeping with his personality but it was also due to Wayne Barnes penalising him three times in the five scrums which New Zealand had in the quarter-final.
