Late Late Toy Show: Patrick Kielty awaits the verdict of his ‘fiercest critics’ - his kids

Patrick Kielty prepares to host his first Late Late Toy Show with (from left) Danny Sheehan (age eight) from Wexford, Poppy Madden (age six), from Carlow, Darcy Ramsbottom (age six) from Carlow, and Kyle Deane (age eight) from Carlow. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Many tuning into The Late Late Toy Show tonight will undoubtedly be intrigued to see how Patrick Kielty fares in his first attempt at hosting Ireland’s favourite television event of the year. However, for the Co Down comedian, the focus shouldn’t be on him – the RTÉ event is about the children.

“This isn’t my show, this is the kids’ show, and this show belongs to everybody, Irish home and abroad,” Kielty said, after announcing Elf, the classic 2003 Christmas film starring Will Ferrell, as this year’s Toy Show theme.

“For me, it’s a massive, massive honour, to be walking out on Friday night and to be part of this party.”

Comparison to his predecessors is inevitable – not least Ryan Tubridy, who was recently announced as the new host of a weekday slot on Virgin Radio in the UK – but he’s not interested in trying to emulate anyone, Kielty said. “You can only be yourself.”

READ MORE

Kielty said of Tubridy’s Virgin move: “I was delighted when I heard Ryan got that gig. I think he is going to do a great job.” Asked whether Tubridy had been in touch ahead of tonight’s show, Kielty replied: “I haven’t heard from him… I haven’t heard from my mother. I haven’t heard from my wife. It’s pretty all-consuming, this job at the minute.”

Patrick Kielty on the Toy Show set. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Kielty promised a familiar mix costume changes, musical numbers and “surprises” for Friday evening’s show. The studio set draws inspiration from New York’s Central Park, as well as other locations from Elf, such as the Toy Shop and Candy Cane Forest.

Eimear McDermott (11), from Drogheda, is a fan of Kielty’s work. “My parent’s told me that he’s a comedian. I was so happy that I get to perform with a comedian, cause I knew that I’d be really funny,” she said.

‘... the important thing for me is to have as much fun as I can and to let the kids have as much fun as they can, and hopefully that will be spread via the camera out into the rest of the world’ — Patrick Kielty

Eimear will be singing on Friday evening – after years of auditioning for the Toy Show, she cried “happy tears” on learning she’d finally been accepted.

Paddy O’Sullivan and James Carville (both 12), from the neighbouring Co Meath villages of Carlanstown and Moynalty respectively, will also be providing musical entertainment. “We both play guitar,” Paddy said. “We’ve been practising every day for it.”

[ Patrick Kielty prepares for Late Late Toy Show debut, as RTÉ flagship recovers from behind-the-scenes clashes ]

Acknowledging “there might be a tiny bit of nerves before” the show starts, Kielty said: “I think it’s Irish thanksgiving in a lot of ways, if you look at American families getting together at the end of November. Is it bigger than Christmas in America? Some would say it is.

[ Patrick Kielty's Late Late Show: The host is excellent. Everything else... not so much ]

“I think for us wherever you are the world you want to connect with people around this event, and the important thing for me is to have as much fun as I can and to let the kids have as much fun as they can, and hopefully that will be spread via the camera out into the rest of the world.”

Patrick Kielty, with (from left) eight-year-old Danny Sheehan (dark blue), from Wexford; six-year-old Poppy Madden (light blue) from Carlow; six-year-old Darcy Ramsbottom (red), from Carlow; 10-year-old Layla Ibegu (yellow), from Carlow; and eight-year-old Kyle Deane (green), from Carlow. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Kielty said his wife, TV presenter Cat Deeley, and their two children, James and Milo, would be watching the show at home. “The good news about having a five- and a seven-year-old is that they’ll be your biggest supporters, and also your fiercest critics. So let’s see what they’re writing on Saturday morning.”