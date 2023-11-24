Business

First-time buyer mortgage approvals reach new highs

Record 30,508 approvals in year to end of October comes amid overall slowdown in mortgage activity

First-time buyer approvals 'continue to defy the overall trend', according to the BPFI. Photograph: iStock

Laura Slattery
Fri Nov 24 2023 - 05:15

First-time buyer mortgage approvals reached new highs in the year to the end of October despite a wider market slowdown, according to the latest figures from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

The total number of mortgages approved fell by 20.1 per cent year-on-year, while the value dropped by 16.9 per cent, with the trend driven mainly by lower switching levels, the industry body said.

Meanwhile, the average value of a first-time buyer mortgage reached €295,033 in October this year, up €27,000 on October 2022, reflecting higher house prices.

A total of 4,273 mortgages were approved in October 2023. First-time buyers were approved for 2,687 mortgages, or almost 63 per cent of the total, while mover-purchases accounted for 926 or almost 22 per cent.

READ MORE

The number of mortgages approved rose by 2.7 per cent month-on-month and fell by 20.1 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Mortgages approved in October were valued at €1.2 billion, of which first-time buyers accounted for €793 million and mover-purchasers for €291 million. The value of mortgage approvals rose by 2.7 per cent month-on-month and fell by 16.9 per cent year-on-year.

Remortgage and switching activity fell by 78.3 per cent in volume terms year-on-year and by 81.5 per cent in value in the same period.

“Our latest figures show continued growth in mortgage approvals for first-time buyers, with the number of mortgage approvals for first-time buyers buying or building their own homes rising to a record level of 30,508 in the 12 months to the end of October, while the value of those approvals rose to more than €8.7 billion,” said Brian Hayes, BPFI chief executive.

Notwithstanding the overall slowdown in both the volume and value of mortgage activity, first-time buyer approvals “continue to defy the overall trend”, having grown in nine out of the first 10 months of 2023 – the only exception being February, he added.

“Looking ahead, while the pipeline for drawdowns remains solid to the end of 2023, continued supply of new and second-hand housing will be needed to meet robust demand in 2024.”

Laura Slattery

Laura Slattery

Laura Slattery is an Irish Times journalist writing about media, advertising and other business topics

LATEST STORIES