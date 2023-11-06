Monday’s Top Stories: Daughter (8) of Irish man may be hostage in Gaza, US warns of potential Russian interference in Irish elections

Emily Hand, an eight-year-old girl from Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel, who was reported killed in the Hamas assault on October 7th, is now believed to be alive, among those held hostage in Gaza.

Emily’s family, including her Irish father Tom Hand who was born in Dún Laoghaire, was informed of the development by Israeli authorities last week, and her father has confirmed that they believe this is the case.

On October 31st, the family were informed that it was highly likely that Emily had actually been abducted. Natalie, Emily’s sister, said the Irish authorities have promised to do whatever they can to help.

A journalist goes inside Gaza: ‘All around, the sounds of an unfinished, undecided war’: The wall of a school had shattered into rubble. The minaret of a mosque was tilting to one side. The roof of a beachfront villa had vanished, leaving a maroon sofa exposed to the elements.

The wall of a school had shattered into rubble. The minaret of a mosque was tilting to one side. The roof of a beachfront villa had vanished, leaving a maroon sofa exposed to the elements. Anaysis: Israel-Hamas conflict: Thoughts turn to what happens ‘the day after’ the war: Antony Blinken returned to the Middle East on Friday with a publicly declared mission of convincing Israel to use restraint in its war in Gaza and to press for humanitarian pauses. But the US secretary of state arrived with another goal as well: to start talks on what will follow the war.

Top News Stories

The Big Read

Money mule convictions soar as young people targeted: “I was sitting there, thinking about everything, how I had let my parents down, how I’d let everybody down.”

The best from Opinion

Una Mullally writes that the Road Safety Authority can no longer rely on Gay Byrne’s appeal when it comes to messaging. Photograph: Eric Luke

Ryanair profits hit €2.18 billion: Profits at Ryanair Holdings rose 59 per cent to €2.18 billion in the six months ended September 30th, the first half of the airline’s financial year.

Top Sports news

Spurs are in their element as Ange Postecoglu gets chemistry right: The first meeting of Chelsea and Tottenham last year ended with a late Harry Kane equaliser, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte angrily accusing each other of disrespect, and VAR Mike Dean admitting he hadn’t told referee Anthony Taylor about a red-card offence by Cristian Romero because he wanted to spare his “mate” the hassle of having to deal with it, writes Ken Early.

Picture of the Day

One-year-old Louisa enjoying the colours at Stormont in east Belfast. Photograph: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters