Monday’s Top Stories: Daughter (8) of Irish man may be hostage in Gaza, US warns of potential Russian interference in Irish elections

Emily Hand, believed killed by Hamas, now thought to be alive in Gaza, her Irish father says
Emily Hand, an eight-year-old girl from Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel, who was reported killed in the Hamas assault on October 7th, is now believed to be alive, among those held hostage in Gaza.
Emily’s family, including her Irish father Tom Hand who was born in Dún Laoghaire, was informed of the development by Israeli authorities last week, and her father has confirmed that they believe this is the case.
On October 31st, the family were informed that it was highly likely that Emily had actually been abducted. Natalie, Emily’s sister, said the Irish authorities have promised to do whatever they can to help.
Israel-Hamas conflict
- A journalist goes inside Gaza: ‘All around, the sounds of an unfinished, undecided war’: The wall of a school had shattered into rubble. The minaret of a mosque was tilting to one side. The roof of a beachfront villa had vanished, leaving a maroon sofa exposed to the elements.
- Anaysis: Israel-Hamas conflict: Thoughts turn to what happens ‘the day after’ the war: Antony Blinken returned to the Middle East on Friday with a publicly declared mission of convincing Israel to use restraint in its war in Gaza and to press for humanitarian pauses. But the US secretary of state arrived with another goal as well: to start talks on what will follow the war.
- ‘Unprecedented’ teacher shortages at primary level hits most vulnerable pupils: An “unprecedented” shortfall of more than 800 vacant teaching posts across primary classes is undermining the education of pupils with the greatest needs, according to a survey of more than 1,000 schools.
- Lower standard build-to-rent system to end in Dublin: A ban on the construction of rental-only apartments that do not meet minimum size standards is to come into force in Dublin, with the quashing of controversial build-to-rent (BTR) regulations.
- Washington warns Irish Government of potential Russian election interference: The Irish Government has been warned by the United States of potential attempts by Russia to interfere in upcoming elections.
- Varadkar ‘not convinced’ benefits of Ireland’s final Covid-19 lockdown outweighed costs: The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has questioned the Government’s use of lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that the benefits of the final shutdown in December 2021 may have been outweighed by its costs.
- Money mule convictions soar as young people targeted: “I was sitting there, thinking about everything, how I had let my parents down, how I’d let everybody down.”
- Una Mullally: There have been more road deaths so far this year than in all of 2022. Something’s badly wrong
- Alex Kane: Is a return to Stormont at last on the cards for Jeffrey Donaldson and the DUP?
- Ryanair profits hit €2.18 billion: Profits at Ryanair Holdings rose 59 per cent to €2.18 billion in the six months ended September 30th, the first half of the airline’s financial year.
- Spurs are in their element as Ange Postecoglu gets chemistry right: The first meeting of Chelsea and Tottenham last year ended with a late Harry Kane equaliser, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte angrily accusing each other of disrespect, and VAR Mike Dean admitting he hadn’t told referee Anthony Taylor about a red-card offence by Cristian Romero because he wanted to spare his “mate” the hassle of having to deal with it, writes Ken Early.
