IrelandMorning Briefing

Monday’s Top Stories: Daughter (8) of Irish man may be hostage in Gaza, US warns of potential Russian interference in Irish elections

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including teacher shortages at primary schools and Ryanair profits topping €2bn

Mikey Mahony claims possession during AIB GAA Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship Quarter-Final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mon Nov 6 2023 - 07:32

Emily Hand, believed killed by Hamas, now thought to be alive in Gaza, her Irish father says

Emily Hand, an eight-year-old girl from Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel, who was reported killed in the Hamas assault on October 7th, is now believed to be alive, among those held hostage in Gaza.

Emily’s family, including her Irish father Tom Hand who was born in Dún Laoghaire, was informed of the development by Israeli authorities last week, and her father has confirmed that they believe this is the case.

On October 31st, the family were informed that it was highly likely that Emily had actually been abducted. Natalie, Emily’s sister, said the Irish authorities have promised to do whatever they can to help.

Israel-Hamas conflict

Top News Stories

The Big Read

The best from Opinion

Una Mullally writes that the Road Safety Authority can no longer rely on Gay Byrne’s appeal when it comes to messaging. Photograph: Eric Luke

Today's Business

  • Ryanair profits hit €2.18 billion: Profits at Ryanair Holdings rose 59 per cent to €2.18 billion in the six months ended September 30th, the first half of the airline’s financial year.

Top Sports news

  • Spurs are in their element as Ange Postecoglu gets chemistry right: The first meeting of Chelsea and Tottenham last year ended with a late Harry Kane equaliser, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte angrily accusing each other of disrespect, and VAR Mike Dean admitting he hadn’t told referee Anthony Taylor about a red-card offence by Cristian Romero because he wanted to spare his “mate” the hassle of having to deal with it, writes Ken Early.

Picture of the Day

One-year-old Louisa enjoying the colours at Stormont in east Belfast. Photograph: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES