Dublin city councillors agree to ban Airbnb-style lockboxes from next month

Lockboxes attached to permanent structures such as poles and bike stands on public property will be banned across Dublin city from April 14th.

Councillors agreed on Monday night to pass a new Dublin City Council policy at a meeting.

The key storage boxes have become popular for holiday apartment lettings across Europe. The council has said they are typically mounted on walls beside an apartment entrance but are increasingly attached to bike stands and street sign poles.

A report on the issue of lockboxes or key holders was brought before the council by acting executive manager Brendan O’Brien

Independent councillor Mannix Flynn said the council had “for a long time tried to deal with the issue on our streets”.

While “very pleased” the council is going to remove the lockboxes, he said he was “disappointed” people are being given six weeks to remove them.

“What is illegal is illegal and at the end of the day they should be removed immediately,” he said.

Labour councillor Dermot Lacey said he and Cllr Flynn raised the issue with the council about three years ago. He said the lead-in time to removal is “only fair”, as tourists might expect to find keys to their rentals in the contraptions.

He said lockboxes are “dirty”, “unsightly” trip hazards. He commended the council for delivering this “positive” policy.

Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán Ó Meachair said the lockboxes are a “symbol” of how housing has been “turned over to corporate organisations such as Airbnb” and into short-term rentals. While he does not believe the council’s move will solve the “problem” of short-term lets, he said it is a “step in the right direction”.

Green Party councillor Janet Horner said members of the public are “really keen” to see an end to the lockboxes. She said she hopes there will be a “proactive” approach to removing them “with clippers or angle grinders” once the policy is enacted.

The acting executive manager reassured councillors that lockboxes will be “removed straight away” when any are reported to the council.

Mr O’Brien said the council had attempted to the best of its ability to reach out to short-term rental operators, of which there are several, including Airbnb, over the issue. He said the council has not had much feedback from the operators and intends to proceed with the process.