‘Unprecedented’ teacher shortages at primary level hits most vulnerable pupils

An “unprecedented” shortfall of more than 800 vacant teaching posts across primary classes is undermining the education of pupils with the greatest needs, according to a survey of more than 1,000 schools.

As a result, most schools say they are being forced to plug staffing gaps by redeploying special education teachers to cover for absent teachers in mainstream classes, leaving vulnerable pupils without support. Others are using unqualified staff or students to fill gaps.

The survey of just over 1,014 primary and special schools was conducted in the first week of October by the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), in conjunction with the Irish Primary Principals’ Network (IPPN) and the Catholic Primary Schools Management Association (CPSMA).

A variety of factors have been blamed for the shortages including the cost of accommodation in urban areas, as well as teachers taking up posts abroad or in the private sector.

Shortages are most acute in the greater Dublin area, as well as in schools in disadvantaged areas, special schools and gaelscoileanna, according to the survey.

The schools have also indicated that the problem may grow worse over the coming months with an additional 1,200 long-term vacancies projected within the next three months.

School leaders say a lack of short-term substitutes is severe and they have never witnessed such large numbers of longer-term vacancies.

INTO deputy general secretary Deirdre O’Connor said other countries were incentivising Ireland’s primary teachers to work overseas, and the Department of Education was failing to convince them they are valued here.

“For the sake of pupils, concrete measures to tackle the teacher retention crisis must emerge from the next public service agreement,” she said.

The survey shows two out of three primary schools used a special education teacher to cover for an absence this year. Just over 60 schools were forced to do so on more than 20 days by the end of the first month of the current school year.

IPPN chief executive Pairic Clerkin said the shortages were compromising the ability of schools to meet the needs of all pupils.

“Our members are forced to ensure they have teachers for all mainstream classes, meaning they have a reduced cohort of special education teachers to work with children with additional needs,” he said.

He added that challenges securing substitute cover for teacher absences were proving “even more difficult” this year, which added to the challenge of ensuring continuity of provision to children.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has acknowledged difficulties sourcing teachers but said there were similar challenges facing other sectors such as healthcare, hospitality and retail.

She has said the Government has responded by raising the starting salary for teachers to €35,000, as well as removing restrictions for job-sharing teachers to work in a substitute capacity and suspending limits on substitution work for teachers on career breaks.

In addition, she said there were record numbers of teachers registered with the Teaching Council, while Budget 2024 had provided for the restoration of middle-management posts axed during the economic downturn.

CPSMA secretary general Seamus Mulconry acknowledged the efforts of the Department of Education to tackle the shortages, but said the issues were ultimately tied up in access to affordable accommodation.

“There is no problem attracting young people to a career in teaching, the challenge is to ensure that when they graduate they can afford to live and work on the east coast. Government must act now to ensure that teaching in Dublin a better option than teaching in Dubai,” he said.