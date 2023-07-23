‘You have to enjoy all of the days like this’ - Limerick and Kilkenny fans relish Croke Park spectacle

Limerick fans Regina Kiely, Angela McCarthy and Karen Scanlon with kids Harry Kiely, Charlie Kiely and Faye Scanlon from Kilmallock at Croke Park for the Kilkenny V Limerick All Ireland Hurling Final clash. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

New fans and experienced ones alike braved the rain in Croke Park for Sunday afternoon’s All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

Paul McElroy, originally from Laois but now living in London, travelled alongside his two sons, Cian and Ciaran, for the decider which saw Limerick win their fourth consecutive Liam MacCarthy Cup.

“We’ve flown over from London, it’s the boys’ first All Ireland,” said Mr McElroy. The poor weather was “absolutely not” a deterrent, he added. “You have to enjoy all of the days like this.” Mr McElroy explained that he had beginner’s luck securing the tickets, saying he was fortunate to find them on Ticketmaster at a late stage.

Paul McElroy with sons Cian and Ciaran age 10 and 11 who have come home to Laois from London for the boys first All Ireland Hurling Final at Croke Park for the Kilkenny V Limerick clash. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

By contrast, Regina Kiely, from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, said she only secured tickets last Thursday despite being an All-Ireland regular. Ms Kiely travelled to the match alongside her children Harry and Charlie, her sister Karen Scanlon, Ms Scanlon’s daughter Faye and Angela McCarthy, mother of Karen and Regina. “We were here last year in the sweltering heat,” said Ms Kiely, referencing Limerick’s triumph 12 months ago.

READ MORE

“We came up yesterday [Saturday] and had our winning celebrations last night. We’ll head home after the match, Sunday is a school night.”

Given the rain, the family were dressed in green ponchos, Limerick’s colours, bought from the vendors around Croke Park. “The colour was very important,” joked her sister, Ms Kiely. “We had to rummage around the bag until we found the right ones.”

As well as ponchos, bucket hats were the defining fashion feature of the Croke Park crowd. Despite being designed for sunny weather, Ms Kiely explains that her Limerick-branded hat had its use on Sunday. “It keeps the rain from dripping down onto my glasses,” she said.

Emma Walsh, from Wexford, says she has come to “every All Ireland in the last five years.” Despite being from Wexford, she supports Kilkenny. “My mam came home from a session in the pub with a Kilkenny flag and I’ve been a fan ever since,” she explains. “Dad said don’t get in the paper saying you’re from Wexford but support Kilkenny!”

Ms Walsh is alongside Jack Pearce who is carrying a large stuffed cat upon his shoulders. “That’s Brian Cody,” explains Walsh. “I bought him back in 2014 for €50 and he’s been at every match since. I also used to have a chicken called Henry Shefflin.”

Avid Kilkenny fans Bernie Whelan, Jack Pearce, Emma Walsh from Wexford at Croke Park for the Kilkenny V Limerick All Ireland Hurling Final clash. Photos to go with Nathen Johns piece Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Ms Walsh’s mother, Bernie Whelan, explains that she used to go to school in the local area and that her sports days were held at Croke Park. “That was years ago,” she says, “before Croke Park was what it is now.

Back in Kilkenny, those that didn’t travel to Dublin were not showing any outward confidence in the fight to stop opponents Limerick winning four All-Ireland senior hurling final titles in a row, despite Kilkenny having 36 titles of their own.

The 15 strong team under Urlingford man Derek Lyng who manages the side in his bid to claim his first senior title match since he took over the helm from Brian Cody has according to fans “the talent and steely determination” to lead his men to success at Croke Park and lay claim to their first top silver wear in eight years.

The father-of-three made his debut for the Cats under Brian Cody’s management in 2001 at just 24 years of age and now he is at the helm of the team. The 45-year-old was named as Cody’s successor in August last year.

[ Kilkenny v Limerick live updates: All-Ireland hurling final ]

Kilkenny streets in the city, towns and villages were ghosted by fans who packed pubs, restaurants and hotels to watch the hotly anticipated match, with screams of excitement when Kilkenny scored the first point of the match within a minute of kick-off by Paddy Deegan.

When Kilkenny secured it’s first goal after six minutes followed by another point one fan watching the match in O’Driscoll’s Bar husband and wife Declan and Amanda Reddy smiled saying; “It’s going our way but lets hope it’s not to early and they loose their energy and focus. Everyone is agreeing it will be a tight game with a final score of two to three points between the sides. Kilkenny are so hungry for a win. They’ve had a drought for too long.”

PJ Lanigan owner of Lanigan’s Bar in Kilkenny city added: “Kilkenny are always more dangerous when they are the under players. I think Kilkenny will win, it’ll be a tough one but two or three points will be between them.”

[ All-Ireland Hurling Final: By the numbers ]

Despite losing, the county still clings tightly to the honour of holding the winning of All-Ireland Senior hurling title winners more than any other county in Ireland.

“We may not be loud and exuberant about being in the final but it’s the calm, controlled and calculating mindset is what will win the team and fans another title,” added Noreen Hayes from St Canice’s Parish in the city.

Details of the homecoming for the Kilkenny Hurlers after the All- Ireland final even though they have lost will start from 4.00pm.

On the other side of the country, in Limerick fans were out early in Pery Square in Limerick city, bedecked in green and with rain ponchos on.

“You can’t have everything the way you want it. The weather is against us but hopefully, the result will be favourable to us,” said Thomas Hartigan, who took shelter under a gazebo in the nearby People’s Park.

Thomas is in his late 40s and for the majority of his life, Limerick’s hurling dominance was not something that he ever expected but he savours it as the good times come.

“Look, it’s been a few years of nearly there before 2018 when we first got the win but it was coming,” added the county Limerick man who travelled into the city for the final.

“John Kiely has done a right job in charge and while we have him, it’s important to remember that we enjoy the success and even the losses that might come. It’s a golden team so celebrate them and what achievements come.”

Nearby as Pery Square opened the gates to the public, it was a quiet affair to begin the afternoon build-up but for Seamus MacMahon and his friends, he was happy to get in early.

“I am happy to be here and celebrating the potential four-in-a-row win, this is history for us and I wanted to make sure that I am here for it,”

“I come from the city and to see many of our boys performing so well is just fantastic. It will be a tight game but I think we can edge it.”

Bernard Corbett and Tommy Doyle from Limerick City arrive ahead of the final. Photograph: INPHO/James Crombie

One of the golden boys from Limerick was missing with captain Declan Hannon ruled out of the final due to a knee injury but this wasn’t much of a concern for Seamus.

“It’s not great to have one of our best players out but we missed [Cian] Lynch last year and we got over the line so here’s hoping the Limerick boys can do it again.”

“Kilkenny never dies but if we go at them in the same way we went at Galway in the semis, we’ll edge it. Luimneach Abú,” concluded Mr MacMahon.