Rally driver Gene McDonald was ‘a gentleman who will be missed’, funeral hears

The coffin of Gene McDonald is carried into St Mary's Church, Middle Chapel, Co Cavan, ahead of his funeral. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA

Gene McDonald, one of two men who lost their lives in a crash in the Sligo rally last weekend, was “a gentleman, good to all around him and will be greatly missed”, his funeral Mass has heard.

Mr McDonald (35), of Barraghy, Co Cavan, died along with his friend, 46-year-old Daire Maguire from Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, when their car hit a wall while competing in the rally last Sunday.

Mr Maguire was buried on Thursday in Newtownbutler.

As Mr McDonald’s funeral cortege arrived at St Mary’s Middle Chapel near Coothill in Co Cavan on Friday, it was preceded by a small convoy of rally cars driven by members of Motorsport Ireland.

Further members of the organisation formed a guard of honour outside the church, their rally helmets in their hands.

The principal mourners were Mr McDonald’s partner Justine and daughters Saoirse and Bonnie, his mother Maureen and father Eugene, as well as sisters Aine and Sinead. A number of symbols of Mr McDonald’s life were brought to the altar to represent him including tools from his garage, a Cavan GAA shirt, a game console and a model car.

Welcoming the congregation of several hundred people, some of whom travelled to the rural Co Cavan church in a relay of mini buses, Fr Martin Martin Gilcreest of Laragh Parish said: “Gene for me was a person who loved life, his family and his work.”

Rally driver Gene McDonald died during an event last Sunday

He also noted the presence at the funeral of members of Mr Maguire’s family.

Fr Gilcreest, a relative of the dead man, recalled that last February Mr McDonald and his partner Justine had celebrated the Christening of their daughter Saoirse, along with their extended families, in the same church where the funeral Mass was taking place. He said that just last week, the funeral would have been unimaginable and “we still cannot get our heads around the fact that Gene is no longer there”.

President of Motorsport Ireland Aiden Harper attends the funeral of Gene McDonald at St Mary's Church, Middle Chapel, Co Cavan. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

He said the feedback on social media spoke of Mr McDonald as a garage owner who was a “miracle worker” in keeping cars on the road.

Fr Gilcreest said it was evident from the number of people who turned out, and particularly from Motorsport Ireland that Mr McDonald loved driving and was an experienced driver. “He was respected by many who take part in the sport. The presence of some many of his friends from this group of people who are here today is a testament to the respect that there is for him, all over this country,” Fr Gilcreest said.

The parish priest said the motorsport community were as a family and would feel the loss deeply. He urged all who were feeling the loss to reach out for help and to avail of the Motorsport Ireland helpline, available on the organisation’s website.

After the funeral Mass, prayers were said in the adjoining cemetery before Mr McDonald was laid to rest.