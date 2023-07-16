Two competitors in Sligo Stages Rally are killed in race crash

Gardaí are appealing for those with footage of the fatal incident not to share it online. Photograph: Frank Miller

Two participants in the Sligo Stages Rally have died following a crash at the motorsport race on Sunday afternoon, the sport’s governing body has confirmed.

Following the incident, the race was halted by organisers, the Connacht Motor Club, while gardaí began investigating the crash.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Motorsport Ireland said it had also have begun a full investigation into the incident.

“Motorsport Ireland extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two competitors who were fatally injured during a tragic accident while competing on the sixth stage of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally,” read the statement.

“Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident.

“Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA [Federation Internationale de l’Automobile].

“Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the events at today’s event to establish how this accident occurred.”

Gardaí are appealing for those with footage of the incident not to share it online or on social media.

