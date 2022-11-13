Garda suffers serious leg injury after collision on Youghal bypass

The garda suffered serious injuries to one of his legs and was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a road traffic collision in east Cork tonight which has left an officer with serious injuries.

The garda, who is in his late 40s, had got out of his car to assist an elderly motorist whose car had broken down on the Youghal bypass, when the incident occurred at around 7pm.

Gardaí said the officer’s unmarked patrol car was struck by another vehicle.

The garda suffered serious injuries to one of his legs and he was taken to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. In a statement on Sunday night, gardaí said he was in a critical condition.

READ MORE

The driver of the other vehicle was also brought to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was travelling on the bypass at the time and may have witnessed the collision to contact Midleton Garda station at 021 4621550.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Gorey, Co Wexford are appealing for witnesses in relation to a hit and run incident that left one man in a serious condition.

The incident took place at Ballydermot on the Arklow Road where the male pedestrian in his early 20s was found with serious head injuries at roughly 2.30am on Sunday.

The vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene.

The man was taken from the scene to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin where he remains in a serious condition.

Anyone with any information who was in the area between 2am and 3am on Sunday, including anyone who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gorey Garda statin, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.