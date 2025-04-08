What will €395,000 buy in Kinsale and Galway’s island Gaeltacht?

Town

Address: 2 Old Mill, Brownsmills, Kinsale, Co Cork

2 Old Mill, Brownsmills, Kinsale, Co Cork Agent: Bowe Property Kinsale

There are seven homes at Old Mill, in a stone building that reportedly dates from 1598. The building is in Brownsmills, about 2.5km north of Kinsale, and was sympathetically renovated in 2013, creating different layouts for each. Number 2 spans across two of the door lengths with its entrance through the wine-coloured door. Set over three floors, this spacious two-bedroom, three-bathroom unit has an en-suite bedroom at entrance level, leading off a spacious hall; a large open plan kitchen and livingroom that spans the depth of the first floor with its second en-suite bedroom on the top floor. This space also has an area that could be used as a walk-in wardrobe or home office. Extending to 155sq m (1,668sq ft), with a B2 Ber rating, it offers a lot of livingroom in one of Ireland’s ritziest locations, the start of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Plus: Ready to move in

Ready to move in Minus: Open-plan living area is on the first floor

Country: Knock primary school, Co Galway

Country

Address: Knock Primary School, Knock, Lettermullen, Co Galway

Knock Primary School, Knock, Lettermullen, Co Galway Agent: DNG Martin O’Connor

If you fancy the idea of remote working, it doesn’t get much more remote than this. West of Lettermore in the wild beauty of south Connemara is Garma island, a Gaeltacht area that attached to the mainland by at bridge at Lettermullen. Knock is a townland where this three-bedroom, three-bathroom A2 Ber-rated converted schoolhouse that boasts sea views and is in walk-in condition. Originally constructed in 1902 it now extends to 131sq m (1,410sq ft) over two floors and has an air to water heating system and an external laundry room with plenty of indoor drying space, on the many inclement days this Atlantic seaboard gets.