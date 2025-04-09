Dublin Zoo chief appointed head of European zoo and aquarium association

Dr Christoph Schwitzer will serve a three-year term at the head of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Dr Christoph Schwitzer has made a piece of zoological history by becoming the first director of Dublin Zoo to be elected chairman of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

Dr Schwitzer will serve a three-year term at the head of the umbrella group, which represents more than 400 zoos, aquariums and affiliated institutions across Europe and the Middle East. He has been an active member of EAZA for many years and served on numerous committees, including as lead on the European Species Task Force.

Following a unanimous vote to elect Dr Schwitzer to the role of Chair, he will lead EAZA’s efforts to promote the highest standards of animal welfare, conservation, education and scientific research.

“I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact of the collaborative approach between members fostered by the association,” the zoologist said. “It’s my intention to nurture this spirit of co-operation, encouraging knowledge-exchange among members to share best practices in animal care, conservation and research. Working together in this way will help us underline and enhance EAZA’s role as a global leader in species conservation.”

Dr Schwitzer expressed his strong belief that zoos and aquariums are “essential cultural and conservation institutions” and said he was “committed to expanding EAZA’s influence in policy discussions at national and EU level to ensure that this is recognised”.

Dr Schwitzer has served as director of Dublin Zoo since August 2020, overseeing the zoo’s commitment to animal welfare, education and conservation. Before joining Dublin Zoo, he held the role of chief zoological officer and deputy chief executive of the Bristol Zoological Society.

Dr Schwitzer earned his PhD in zoology from the University of Cologne and has held academic roles at the University of the West of England and Trinity College Dublin, where he is currently an adjunct professor of zoology.