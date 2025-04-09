Fully let south Dublin residential portfolio seeking €2.8m

A range of private investors are expected to express their interest in the sale of five fully let apartments in the south Dublin suburb of Clonskeagh. The units at Roebuck House are generating combined rental income of €148,000 a year and are being offered to the market by Townshends Auctioneers at a guide price of €2.8 million.

The accommodation at Roebuck House extends to an overall area of 557sq m (6,000sq ft) and is distributed across one three-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments within a well-appointed, detached period redbrick house. The property retains numerous original features, and these are complemented by the house’s contemporary fit-out. Each apartment has its own individual Eircode, electricity meter and gas boiler.

Roebuck House occupies a prime location next to Clonskeagh village and within proximity to UCD’s Belfield campus. The area is well served by public transport with several Dublin Bus routes to the city centre and Luas green-line stops nearby at Milltown and Windy Arbour. There is a wide range of amenities in the immediate area, including schools, shops, restaurants, leisure facilities and sports clubs.