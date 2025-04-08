Driver who knocked down and killed boy (9) went to pubs and amusement arcade after incident, court hears

A driver who knocked down and killed a nine-year-old boy in Co Donegal went on a drugs and booze binge after the incident, a court has heard.

Sergee Kelly struck Ronan Wilson with such force that he propelled him 58 metres down the road from the point of impact.

Garda forensic collision investigators estimated that the accused was driving at speeds of over 100km/h in a 50km/h zone in Bundoran at about 9.20pm on September 23rd, 2023.

Donegal Circuit Court heard Kelly fled the scene, but the entire incident was captured on CCTV.

The 24-year-old accused appeared before the court to plead guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing death. He was charged with four offences under the Road Traffic Act and signed pleas to all, including for failing to remain at the scene or to offer assistance to the boy.

Outlining the case, Det Garda Shane Maye said a couple, Maria Roberts and Michael McKinney, were walking along Atlantic Way, when they noticed a car coming at speed from behind them. Ms Roberts remarked how she thought the car was going way too fast.

The couple then heard a screech and noticed young boys running towards them. One of the boys said his brother had been hit.

Ms Roberts, who was trained in first aid, could not find the boy’s pulse, while other bystanders tried to carry out CPR.

CCTV footage showed Kelly pulling his car into a nearby caravan park.

Forensic collision investigator Sgt Hugh McCann estimated the car was travelling at speeds of between 105km/h and 111km/h.

The court was told Ronan, his older brother Callum and another young boy had been walking to a shop to get some fruit drinks when the incident happened.

Kelly was arrested the day after the incident and brought to Ballyshannon Garda station for questioning. A blood sample taken 17 hours after the collision showed a positive reading for cocaine.

When interviewed, Kelly admitted colliding with the child and leaving the scene but claimed he was not driving fast, suggesting he was travelling at “max” 50km/h.

Det Garda Maye said CCTV footage from after the incident showed Kelly walked back to Bundoran to meet friends, visited a number of pubs, went to an amusement arcade and later took a taxi home.

He admitted taking cocaine and smoking cannabis when he got home, the court heard.

A postmortem found Ronan died as a result of a massive brain trauma.

In a victim impact statement, Ronan’s mother Emma said her family’s life was idyllic until the incident, when everything changed irrevocably. She said she rushed to her son, lay down beside him and held his hand on the road.

From the witness stand, Kelly apologised to Ronan’s family.

He said he never “wanted any of this to happen”.

He said he now has no real life of any kind, but that it was not as awful as the life of the “wee boy’s” family. He said he was taking medication and anti-depressants and has difficulties sleeping.

The court heard Kelly’s family adopted him from Belarus and he was diagnosed with ADHD at an early age.

He has two previous convictions, and was sentenced to two years in jail in 2019 for a serious assault on a man in Bundoran in 2017.

In 2022 he was fined €2,000 after being caught speeding at 160km/h in April 2021.

Barrister for Kelly, Colm Smyth SC, said this was a horrendous incident that took the life of a young boy who brought so much joy to his family.

He said his client came forward and affirmed his plea at the first opportunity.

He said Kelly has been shunned by his own community, and it is likely he will have to leave.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the case for final sentencing on Friday.