Next Stop Hollywood for Clare’s controversial Púca?

As the curtain was pulled on Aidan Harte’s Púca sculpture in Carron, Co Clare on Saturday, one felt like it was a fitting end to an exceedingly tall tale. And what a story it was. Townspeople up in arms, media frenzies, petitions on streets and celebrity tweets. If it’s a row about public art you want, you should go to Clare.

Like all good fairy tales, there were protagonists and adversaries, heroes and anti-heroes and one big obstacle for the main character to overcome — finding a place where he belonged.

Ultimately Harte’s Púca, commissioned by Clare County Council as a tourist attraction for Ennistymon, was rejected on various grounds by locals when put to a public survey. Whether for reasons of ugliness or superstitions, the writing was on the wall for the Púca and he was banished from the town.

But there’s a happy ending — and after much debate, the Púca has been welcomed in the village of Carron, 13 miles away in the heart of the Burren. Part of the Cusack Centre, he will reside at the childhood home of GAA founder Michael Cusack. As destiny would have it, it’s in a small townland called Poulaphouca — the Púca’s lair. Maybe it was always meant to be?

Ennistymon’s loss is Carron’s gain and the Púca was finally unveiled today, as a lone piper, Blackie O’Connell, played Port na bPúcaí in his honour. Throughout this year-long saga, one thing has remained constant — Mr Harte’s ambition to finish the Púca.

“It’s hard to believe. The main thing I’m delighted with is to see people all around it, and they’re not running for the hills, they’re not screaming, their hair hasn’t turned white. It’s a dramatic, whimsical statue and now people can see what he is and see he isn’t Beelzebub come back,” Harte says.

Mr Harte hopes his sculpture will convey “the wild spirit that is in the original stories of the Púca”.

“They’re funny stories with a bit of an edge and they were a way for people to talk about nature and how uncontrollable it is. Now the Púca’s stories are back in currency again”.

Sculptor Aidan Harte with his Púca statue at the unveiling in Carron, Co Clare

Equally enthused is Dónal Ó hAiniféin, head of the board of the Michael Cusack Centre. “The Púca has arrived, he’s installed and he’s looking smashing. He’s a beautiful kind of a sea green. Everybody thinks that he’s going to be very happy in his new home.”

“He is returning to Poulaphuca. We felt that bringing the Púca back would be most appropriate.”

Mr Ó hAiniféin draws parallels between Cusack and the new arrival at his estate. “Cusack was a bit of a trickster himself — after establishing the Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, it only took him a couple of years to fall out with everybody. And maybe he took the country on a bit of a rollercoaster ride, like the Púca, when he established the GAA and it took off, in his own words, like a prairie fire.”

Cusack established the GAA on the first day of the Celtic new year — also Púca’s Day. “That was no accident that the 1st of November was the day he chose for that famous meeting at Hayes hotel.”

Mr Ó hAiniféin feels that this will be an opportunity for people to rediscover the heritage and the stories around the Púca.

“There’s a bit of a revival happening now around St Brigid’s day. With the revival in music and dance and language that has happened, I think the next great revival is around these stories and sagas. I can see Hollywood films based on the Táin and Cúchulainn and Gráinne and Granuaile happening over the next 20 or 30 years.”

And wouldn’t it be great if Hollywood came to Carron?

“Well, tá fáilte rompu.”

“50 metres away from where the Púca is located now, that’s where Cusack’s story began. The GAA say there is a place for all of us,” Mr Ó hAiniféin says.

It seems fitting that the Púca has finally found a place for himself.

“Beidh sé an-sásta. We might get him kicking football and playing hurling yet.”

Would Michael Cusack get a bit of sport out of the Púca’s arrival in Carron?

“I think Cusack would be delighted that there’s another famous, slightly controversial figure back in Poulaphuca and I think that they’d both get on swimmingly well.”

Call it mischief, call it fate, but the Púca has wedged himself firmly into the back garden of one of the most famous legacies of Ireland. By way of the back roads and country lanes of the Burren, he may have just found his way home. And all the divilment he caused en route? That’s another story!