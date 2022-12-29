You’re putting on weight, so it must be your thyroid, and other myths about this little gland in your neck

It is Health Season in The Irish Times. In print and online, we will be offering encouragement and inspiration to help us all improve our physical and mental health in 2023.

A small, butterfly-shaped gland sits in the neck. This modest part of our body works hard producing hormones, regulating our body temperature and metabolism, and affects the many important functions of our body such as our breathing, heart rate, and our moods.

It comes under a lot of fire as there is a tradition of blaming the thyroid if something is amiss. I’m so tired: it must be my thyroid. I keep gaining weight: it must be my thyroid. I can’t rest: it must be my thyroid. While the thyroid can affect all of these things, it may not be the root cause. There are many misconceptions about the thyroid gland, how it works, what it does, and why it may not be working properly.

Dr Conor Kerley, founder and chief science officer at Phytaphix, helps debunk the common, overbearing myths about thyroid function and diet.

1) Myth — If you have weight issues, then you have a thyroid condition

The thyroid is often blamed if someone is struggling to lose or maintain weight, and while the thyroid actively regulates our metabolism and digestion, weight issues do not always mean a thyroid condition. To understand why we often blame the thyroid on weight issues, Dr Kerley specifies that the thyroid gland has several functions.

“One of these functions is to produce hormones which contribute to the number of calories a person burns,” he says. “There are many types of thyroid issues, but the main issues are under and overactive thyroid. With an underactive thyroid or hypothyroidism, the thyroid produces a lower amount of these hormones, and this can contribute to a person gaining weight more easily. On the opposite side is an overactive thyroid or hyperthyroidism. The thyroid produces a higher amount of these hormones, and this can contribute to a person losing weight unintentionally.”

While the thyroid certainly plays a part in weight management, fluctuations in weight can be caused by several factors. Dr Kerley advises that “under and overactive thyroid are only an issue in a small percentage of weight issues with research suggesting that about 6 per cent of people are affected. Some non-weight symptoms of hypothyroidism include tiredness and a low mood, while a rapid or irregular heartbeat is a potential sign of hyperthyroidism. If someone suspects they have a thyroid issue, they should speak to their GP.”

2) Myth — Diet alone can manage a thyroid condition

Diet is an effective way to manage our health and wellbeing, but diet alone should not be used to manage a thyroid condition.

“The production of thyroid hormones requires a dietary trace element mineral called iodine,” advises Dr Kerley. “Therefore, if someone does not consume sufficient iodine, the production of thyroid hormones can be affected. Unfortunately, low iodine intake is common in Ireland with recent Irish research reporting that 26 per cent of the overall population did not consume enough. However, and very concerningly, up to 77 per cent of women of childbearing age (18 to 50) did not consume enough. In Ireland the major source of iodine is dairy products, followed by fish and fortified foods. With the popularity of non-dairy milks growing, it is important to note that most milk alternatives do not contain iodine so always check the label.

Seaweeds contain high amounts of iodine, but this varies based on season, location, type of seaweed etc. and eating seaweed more than once a week is not recommended, especially for women of childbearing age (18 to 50). If anyone does not consume dairy and fish regularly, it is important to seek foods that are fortified with iodine and/or an iodine supplement.”

Research has also linked low vitamin D levels to thyroid issues, but the Dr Kerley advises that the research is not definitive. “Similar to iodine, low vitamin D intake is common in Ireland with the sun being the biggest contributor from March to September,” he says. “Daily consumption of foods fortified with vitamin D or a vitamin D supplement can be a good idea. Similar to iodine, other dietary trace element minerals are important for thyroid function, including selenium and zinc. Nuts and legumes (such as chickpeas, lentil, kidney beans etc.) are great sources of both selenium and zinc. Also, seafood contains selenium and meats contain zinc.”

Other treatments for thyroid conditions, outside of diet, include thyroid medication, radioiodine treatment, or surgery to remove parts or all of the thyroid gland. Finding the right option for an individual will depend on their circumstances and guidance from their health provider. A qualified dietitian can advise on a healthy diet for anyone taking thyroid medications.

3) Myth — Thyroid conditions only affect middle-aged women

A long-held belief is that thyroid conditions are specific to women and most notably in women who are older. Thyroid conditions can affect both men and women and present at any age.

While it is true that thyroid conditions are more prevalent in women, the condition should not be ignored by men.

4) Myth — Thyroid conditions are easy to treat

Thyroid conditions come in a variety of forms, with some more easily treatable than others. Symptoms of an underactive thyroid can include tiredness, weight gain, depression, constipation, muscle aches, cramps, or weakness, and sensitivity to the cold. An overactive thyroid can present with anxiety, irritability, hyperactivity, mood swings, sensitivity to heat, itchiness, thirst, and difficulty sleeping. However, despite the varying symptoms, you may have a thyroid condition and not show any symptoms.

“The first step is to figure out if someone has a thyroid condition and which issue,” says Dr Kerley. “Always speak with your GP who can arrange blood tests and other testing. If someone is found to have an underactive thyroid, they are usually treated with daily hormone replacement tablets (levothyroxine). Regular blood testing is done to find the right dose to be used on an individual basis. On the other hand, an overactive thyroid can be treated with medications, radioactive iodine treatment, surgery, or a combination of these.”

Because the symptoms are often commonplace and can be attributed to other varying causes, the indicators of a thyroid condition can be easily overlooked, and can be difficult to diagnose. A thyroid panel test, a simple blood test, will keep track of the symptoms, your thyroid health, and hormone levels. It is worth looking into a thyroid panel test if there is a family connection to thyroid conditions.

“The key message is that thyroid conditions are treatable,” says Dr Kerley who advises people to speak with their GP who can arrange the relevant testing and follow up.