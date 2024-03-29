The gyoza were hot and crispy and came with a dipping sauce that had quite a kick of vinegar.

Sasaki Sushi      Address : 3 Stoneybatter, Dublin 7, D07 XF58 Telephone : 083 838 8830 Cuisine : Japanese Website : https://www.sasakisushi.ie/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Sasaki Sushi opened in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7, in September 2023, offering eat-in and takeaway options from a broad menu that includes sushi, gyoza, tempura, wok-fried rice and noodles, ramen, teriyaki and bento boxes. Co-owner Sophia Zhang describes it as a reboot of Kurado Sushi, which previously had branches in Stoneybatter, Dublin 2 and Dún Laoghaire. Kurado Sushi closed following Covid and Sophia’s business partners went into another business. Now with a new business partner Paul Lin, who previously worked as the chef in Taro Sushi, she is back doing what she loves.

The delivery element was put on hold for a few months (due to a family bereavement she was out of the country and they were short-staffed), so I opted for collection. When I got there, it made more sense to eat in the small restaurant rather than head home. The BYOB policy meant that there were quite a few people tucking into sushi and ramen on a wet Tuesday night.

What did we order?

Chicken gyoza, tuna avocado norimaki, yomato tofu norimaki and ebi tempura.

How was the service?

Very pleasant, with a reasonably short waiting time.

Was the food nice?

Six gyoza were hot and crispy and came with a dipping sauce that had quite a kick of vinegar. Eight pieces of tuna and avocado norimaki came with pickled ginger, wasabi and soy sauce, as did the tofu norimaki, which had pressed tofu and cucumber. As is generally the case, the rice was quite dense and chilled, so quite possibly had been prepped in advance. The prawn tempura was piping hot in light crispy batter.

What about the packaging?

For takeaway, paper bags are used and the packaging is a mixture of cardboard containers and plastic containers that can be reused and suitable to use in a microwave.

What did it cost?

€33.85 for dinner for three people: Chicken gyoza, €6; tuna avocado norimaki, €8.90; yomato tofu norimaki, €6.95; and ebi tempura, €12.

Where does it deliver?

Open daily, 5pm-11pm. There is a bit of variance between what is available to order directly on Sasaki Sushi’s site and on Deliveroo, but all deliveries are made by Deliveroo within a 5km radius. Collection is also available.

Would I order it again?

The experience of eating in the restaurant is probably superior to delivery, so that would be my choice if I was to order it again. That said, the standard of the sushi is on a par with most of the operators I’ve tried, and it is a bit cheaper.