Everest Kitchen, Nepalese and Indian Restaurant      Address : 88 Rathgar Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Telephone : 01 4920633 Cuisine : Nepalese and Indian Website : https://www.everestkitchen.ie/ Opens in new window Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Everest Kitchen, which has branches in Swords and Rathgar, was established by chef Resham Gurung and Suman Gurung, who have many years’ experience in hospitality. Before they jointly opened Everest Kitchen, Resham was the head chef at Diwali Restaurant in Dublin 2, and Suman managed a number of Dublin restaurants.

The focus is on Nepalese and Indian food. The menu is divided into vegetable and non-veg starters, tandoori specials, Nepali specialities, biryani favourites, vegetarian accompaniments, set meals and kids’ meals. The mo:mos (which don’t need to be ordered in advance) and Himalayan curry are signature dishes.

The Rathgar premises had previously been owned by Shiva Gautham of Monty’s of Kathmandu.

What did we order?

Samosa, mo:mos, seekh kebab starter, curry and pilau rice, and Himalayan curry with naan.

How was the service?

Ordering online is straightforward. Our food was delivered hot and on time.

Was the food nice?

The mo:mos are steaming hot and come with a spicy sauce with heat that hits the back of the throat. The carrot and minced chicken filling is pleasant, though the dough at the bottom is too thick and the wrapping uneven.

Two samosas in a good pastry are filled with mashed potato and peas and some Nigella seeds. They eat nicely, but there’s nothing standout about them.

Three pieces of shish kebab, made from minced lamb, are mildly spiced and coated with fresh herbs and peppers. Skewered and grilled in the tandoor, they have a red hue but lack a proper crust. They are served in a sauce with onions, tomatoes, and a lemon wedge.

The vegetarian curry includes peas, carrots, potatoes and green beans in a tomato-based sauce, lightly spiced with cardamom. It’s fine but not memorable.

The lamb Himalayan curry, a Sherpa dish from Nepal, is cooked with spices, yogurt, and coriander. The lamb is tender but there’s less of it than I would expect. The creamy sauce has a mild spice level with a hint of sweetness. The meat seems to have been cooked with the curry rather than added to a sauce at a later stage. This is the best dish.

What about the packaging?

Food arrives in a plastic bag with a paper bag inside, and a mixture of tinfoil and rigid plastic containers. All are reusable and recyclable if clean, but plastic is never ideal.

What did it cost?

€54.24 for dinner for three people: samosa, €5.50; mo:mos, €15.50; seekh kebab starter, €7.50; curry and pilau rice, €12.50; Himalayan curry with naan, €16.50; minus 10 per cent online discount, plus service charge €2.49.

Where does it deliver?

Open daily, 4pm-10.30pm; delivery radius 5km.

Would I order it again?

I’m a bit on the fence. The food is tasty, but there are superior takeaways offering similar food.