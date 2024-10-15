Georgina Campbell Awards 2024: Ireland’s best fine dining restaurant, chef, hotels and more revealed

Cited as a “restaurant at the height of its powers”, Belfast’s OX has been named fine dining restaurant of the year 2024 at the Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards.

Long-standing friends Stephen Toman and Alain Kerloc’h opened OX together in 2013. The Michelin-starred restaurant focuses on bringing seasonal creativity to short, reasonably-priced menus, centring each dish around ingredients from its regularly updated larder.

The prestigious annual awards, announced on Tuesday, highlighted Sheen Falls Lodge in Co Kerry as Ireland’s best five-star hotel, Kilkea Castle Estate & Golf Club in Co Kildare as best four-star, and Foyle’s Hotel of Clifden, Co Galway, as best three-star.

Describing 2024 as a “challenging time in this industry” and pointing to “restaurant closures and a budget that was tough on the hospitality sector” as examples, Georgina Campbell applauded the “resilience, determination, and collaborative spirit” of those working in Ireland’s tourism, food and hospitality sectors.

Danni Barry of Ballynahinch Castle Hotel was awarded chef of the year and Dromoland Castle’s Mark Nolan received the hospitality hero of the year award.

The new Long Haul Hero Award, presented to Mary Wall of Hanora’s Cottage in Co Waterford, celebrates the achievements and resilience of those who have been striving for high standards over many years.

Alongside her late husband Seamus, Wall first opened the doors of Hanora’s Cottage to guests in 1986. Today, after several extensions, the 10-bedroom guest house and restaurant is still run by Mary, with the help of her son Eoin and his wife Judith – both chefs.

Campbell warned about careless cost-cutting measures leading to falling standards in some areas, particularly around breakfast. “Slashing the quality of breakfast in an otherwise enjoyable experience is counterproductive, and leaves guests disappointed on departure,” she said.

“Shortcuts are being taken in some establishments. We would like to see cost challenges addressed in more imaginative ways than cutting quality – by offering more choice of sizes for dishes on menus, for example, and reducing waste overall.”

Campbell also noted exciting new developments in the area of sustainability, especially with the accelerating rise of the kitchen garden.

“We’re seeing more chefs getting actively involved in this eco-friendly initiative and not just paying lip-service to the concept. Growing their own seasonal produce is something for establishments to be proud of, as well as having environmental benefits,” she said.

This year’s sustainability award was won by Wren Urban Nest in Dublin – Ireland’s first net carbon place to stay. Located in the city centre, the hotel is the brainchild of waste management solutions company Key Waste’s co-founders Mark Butler and Neville O’Boyle.

Now in their 26th year, Georgina Campbell’s awards are compiled on the basis of independent assessments conducted by a team of anonymous experts.

Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2024 winners

Hospitality hero

Mark Nolan, Dromoland Castle, Co Clare

Movers and shakers

Sally Barnes, Woodcock Smokery, Skibbereen, Co Cork

Best supporter of Irish food and drink producers

The Coach House, Roundwood, Co Wicklow

Fine dining

Danni Barry of Ballynahinch Castle Hotel. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Fine dining restaurant of the year: OX, Belfast

OX, Belfast Fine dining hotel restaurant of the year: House Restaurant, Cliff House Hotel Ardmore, Co Waterford

House Restaurant, Cliff House Hotel Ardmore, Co Waterford Neighbourhood fine dining hotel restaurant of the year: The Lemon Tree Restaurant, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

The Lemon Tree Restaurant, Letterkenny, Co Donegal Bijou fine dining hotel restaurant of the year: Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob, Co Cork

Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob, Co Cork Chef of the year: Danni Barry, Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, Recess, Co Galway

Hotel of the year

Sheen Falls Lodge Kenmare, Co Kerry. Photograph: Barry Murphy Photography

Five-star hotel of the year: Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare, Co Kerry

Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare, Co Kerry Four-star hotel of the year: Kilkea Castle Estate & Golf Club, Castledermot, Co Kildare

Kilkea Castle Estate & Golf Club, Castledermot, Co Kildare Three-star hotel of the year: Foyles Hotel, Clifden, Co Galway

Foyles Hotel, Clifden, Co Galway Boutique hotel of the year: Elephant Rock Hotel, Portrush Co Antrim

Elephant Rock Hotel, Portrush Co Antrim Business hotel of the year: The Horse & Jockey Hotel, Horse & Jockey, Co Tipperary

Small stay

Country house: Ballyvolane House, Fermoy, Co Cork

Ballyvolane House, Fermoy, Co Cork Guest house: Teach de Broc, Ballybunion, Co Kerry

Teach de Broc, Ballybunion, Co Kerry B&B: Barnahown, Mitchelstown, Co Cork

Barnahown, Mitchelstown, Co Cork Hideaway: No. 1 Pery Square, Limerick

Casual dining

Historic destination: Stitch & Weave, Derry

Stitch & Weave, Derry Restaurant and bar: Sadler’s, Fethard, Co Tipperary

Sadler’s, Fethard, Co Tipperary Smart-casual dining: The Glass Curtain, Cork

The Glass Curtain, Cork Neighbourhood restaurant: No 14 Georgian House, Comber, Co Down

No 14 Georgian House, Comber, Co Down Bakery-cafe: Ursa Minor Bakehouse, Ballycastle, Co Antrim

Ursa Minor Bakehouse, Ballycastle, Co Antrim Street food: Pyke’n’Pommes, Derry

Speciality hospitality and sustainability

Visitor attraction: The Shed Distillery & Jackalope Café Drumshanbo Co Leitrim

The Shed Distillery & Jackalope Café Drumshanbo Co Leitrim Taste of the waterways: The Purple Onion, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

The Purple Onion, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon Innovation: Ballykilcavan Farm & Brewing Company, Stradbally, Co Laois

Ballykilcavan Farm & Brewing Company, Stradbally, Co Laois Sustainability: Wren Urban Nest, Dublin

Wren Urban Nest, Dublin Seafood restaurant of the year: QC’s Seafood Restaurant, Quinlan & Cooke Boutique Townhouse, Caherciveen, Co Kerry

QC’s Seafood Restaurant, Quinlan & Cooke Boutique Townhouse, Caherciveen, Co Kerry Seafood chef of the year: Aishling Moore, Goldie, Cork

Aishling Moore, Goldie, Cork Global Cuisines: Nightmarket, Dublin

Memorable moments

Happy place: Osteria Lucio, Dublin

Osteria Lucio, Dublin Memorable experience: The Drawing Room at Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo

The Drawing Room at Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo Newcomer of the year: Farmgate Lismore, Lismore, Co Waterford

Farmgate Lismore, Lismore, Co Waterford Gastro-Pub of the year: Deerpark Inn, Virginia, Co Cavan

Deerpark Inn, Virginia, Co Cavan Traditional pub of the year: Thomas Connolly Traditional Pub & Whiskey Bar, Sligo, Co Sligo

Thomas Connolly Traditional Pub & Whiskey Bar, Sligo, Co Sligo Wine experience: Ristorante Rinuccini, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny

Special Irish hospitality

Family friendly hotel of the year: McWilliam Park Hotel, Claremorris, Co Mayo

McWilliam Park Hotel, Claremorris, Co Mayo Pet friendly destination of the year: Seaview House Hotel & Spa, Ballylickey, Co Cork

Seaview House Hotel & Spa, Ballylickey, Co Cork Atmospheric destination of the year: The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, Co Down

The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, Co Down Hosts of the year: Margaret & Laura Bowe, Marlfield House, Gorey, Co Wexford

Margaret & Laura Bowe, Marlfield House, Gorey, Co Wexford Long haul hero: Mary Wall, Hanora’s Cottage Nire Valley Co Waterford

Irish breakfast awards

Hotel: Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare Country house: Rathsallagh House, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow

Rathsallagh House, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow Guest house: Castlewood House, Dingle, Co Kerry

Castlewood House, Dingle, Co Kerry Cafe : POTA Café, Inverin, Co Galway

: POTA Café, Inverin, Co Galway Irish Bread: Castle Grove Country House, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Natural food awards (Meats | Honey | Dairy | Fresh produce)

Higgins Family Butchers, Dublin

Sliabh Aughty Honey, Leahy Beekeeping, Carrownmore, Co Galway

Dart Mountain Cheese, Claudy, Co Derry

Waterfall Farms, Waterfall, Co Cork

Find out more about each winner on the Georgina Campbell’s Ireland website