Georgina Campbell Awards 2024: Ireland’s best fine dining restaurant, chef, hotels and more revealed

Cited as a “restaurant at the height of its powers”, Belfast’s OX has been named fine dining restaurant of the year 2024 at the Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards.
Long-standing friends Stephen Toman and Alain Kerloc’h opened OX together in 2013. The Michelin-starred restaurant focuses on bringing seasonal creativity to short, reasonably-priced menus, centring each dish around ingredients from its regularly updated larder.
The prestigious annual awards, announced on Tuesday, highlighted Sheen Falls Lodge in Co Kerry as Ireland’s best five-star hotel, Kilkea Castle Estate & Golf Club in Co Kildare as best four-star, and Foyle’s Hotel of Clifden, Co Galway, as best three-star.
Describing 2024 as a “challenging time in this industry” and pointing to “restaurant closures and a budget that was tough on the hospitality sector” as examples, Georgina Campbell applauded the “resilience, determination, and collaborative spirit” of those working in Ireland’s tourism, food and hospitality sectors.
Danni Barry of Ballynahinch Castle Hotel was awarded chef of the year and Dromoland Castle’s Mark Nolan received the hospitality hero of the year award.
The new Long Haul Hero Award, presented to Mary Wall of Hanora’s Cottage in Co Waterford, celebrates the achievements and resilience of those who have been striving for high standards over many years.
Alongside her late husband Seamus, Wall first opened the doors of Hanora’s Cottage to guests in 1986. Today, after several extensions, the 10-bedroom guest house and restaurant is still run by Mary, with the help of her son Eoin and his wife Judith – both chefs.
Campbell warned about careless cost-cutting measures leading to falling standards in some areas, particularly around breakfast. “Slashing the quality of breakfast in an otherwise enjoyable experience is counterproductive, and leaves guests disappointed on departure,” she said.
“Shortcuts are being taken in some establishments. We would like to see cost challenges addressed in more imaginative ways than cutting quality – by offering more choice of sizes for dishes on menus, for example, and reducing waste overall.”
Campbell also noted exciting new developments in the area of sustainability, especially with the accelerating rise of the kitchen garden.
“We’re seeing more chefs getting actively involved in this eco-friendly initiative and not just paying lip-service to the concept. Growing their own seasonal produce is something for establishments to be proud of, as well as having environmental benefits,” she said.
This year’s sustainability award was won by Wren Urban Nest in Dublin – Ireland’s first net carbon place to stay. Located in the city centre, the hotel is the brainchild of waste management solutions company Key Waste’s co-founders Mark Butler and Neville O’Boyle.
Now in their 26th year, Georgina Campbell’s awards are compiled on the basis of independent assessments conducted by a team of anonymous experts.
Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2024 winners
Hospitality hero
- Mark Nolan, Dromoland Castle, Co Clare
Movers and shakers
- Sally Barnes, Woodcock Smokery, Skibbereen, Co Cork
Best supporter of Irish food and drink producers
- The Coach House, Roundwood, Co Wicklow
Fine dining
- Fine dining restaurant of the year: OX, Belfast
- Fine dining hotel restaurant of the year: House Restaurant, Cliff House Hotel Ardmore, Co Waterford
- Neighbourhood fine dining hotel restaurant of the year: The Lemon Tree Restaurant, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
- Bijou fine dining hotel restaurant of the year: Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob, Co Cork
- Chef of the year: Danni Barry, Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, Recess, Co Galway
Hotel of the year
- Five-star hotel of the year: Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare, Co Kerry
- Four-star hotel of the year: Kilkea Castle Estate & Golf Club, Castledermot, Co Kildare
- Three-star hotel of the year: Foyles Hotel, Clifden, Co Galway
- Boutique hotel of the year: Elephant Rock Hotel, Portrush Co Antrim
- Business hotel of the year: The Horse & Jockey Hotel, Horse & Jockey, Co Tipperary
Small stay
- Country house: Ballyvolane House, Fermoy, Co Cork
- Guest house: Teach de Broc, Ballybunion, Co Kerry
- B&B: Barnahown, Mitchelstown, Co Cork
- Hideaway: No. 1 Pery Square, Limerick
Casual dining
- Historic destination: Stitch & Weave, Derry
- Restaurant and bar: Sadler’s, Fethard, Co Tipperary
- Smart-casual dining: The Glass Curtain, Cork
- Neighbourhood restaurant: No 14 Georgian House, Comber, Co Down
- Bakery-cafe: Ursa Minor Bakehouse, Ballycastle, Co Antrim
- Street food: Pyke’n’Pommes, Derry
Speciality hospitality and sustainability
- Visitor attraction: The Shed Distillery & Jackalope Café Drumshanbo Co Leitrim
- Taste of the waterways: The Purple Onion, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon
- Innovation: Ballykilcavan Farm & Brewing Company, Stradbally, Co Laois
- Sustainability: Wren Urban Nest, Dublin
- Seafood restaurant of the year: QC’s Seafood Restaurant, Quinlan & Cooke Boutique Townhouse, Caherciveen, Co Kerry
- Seafood chef of the year: Aishling Moore, Goldie, Cork
- Global Cuisines: Nightmarket, Dublin
Memorable moments
- Happy place: Osteria Lucio, Dublin
- Memorable experience: The Drawing Room at Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo
- Newcomer of the year: Farmgate Lismore, Lismore, Co Waterford
- Gastro-Pub of the year: Deerpark Inn, Virginia, Co Cavan
- Traditional pub of the year: Thomas Connolly Traditional Pub & Whiskey Bar, Sligo, Co Sligo
- Wine experience: Ristorante Rinuccini, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny
Special Irish hospitality
- Family friendly hotel of the year: McWilliam Park Hotel, Claremorris, Co Mayo
- Pet friendly destination of the year: Seaview House Hotel & Spa, Ballylickey, Co Cork
- Atmospheric destination of the year: The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, Co Down
- Hosts of the year: Margaret & Laura Bowe, Marlfield House, Gorey, Co Wexford
- Long haul hero: Mary Wall, Hanora’s Cottage Nire Valley Co Waterford
Irish breakfast awards
- Hotel: Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare
- Country house: Rathsallagh House, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow
- Guest house: Castlewood House, Dingle, Co Kerry
- Cafe: POTA Café, Inverin, Co Galway
- Irish Bread: Castle Grove Country House, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Natural food awards (Meats | Honey | Dairy | Fresh produce)
- Higgins Family Butchers, Dublin
- Sliabh Aughty Honey, Leahy Beekeeping, Carrownmore, Co Galway
- Dart Mountain Cheese, Claudy, Co Derry
- Waterfall Farms, Waterfall, Co Cork
