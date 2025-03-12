Rosie O’Donnell moves to Ireland to escape Trump’s America

Comedian and actor Rosie O’Donnell has confirmed that she has moved to Ireland after US president Donald Trump’s re-election.

She and her 12-year-old adopted son Clay now live in Dublin.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, O’Donnell (62) said it was “heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know”.

O’Donnell has a long time animus with Trump going back almost 20 years when she described him as like a “snake-oil salesman on Little House on the Prairie”.

READ MORE

During the 2016 presidential election Trump was challenged about his misogynist remarks related to women including calling them “fat pigs, dogs, slobs”. Trump said: “Only Rosie O’Donnell”.

He doubled down on the comments saying during a presidential debate with Hillary Clinton: “Rosie O’Donnell, I said very tough things to her and I think everyone would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her.”

O’Donnell has fought back and has called Trump a “madman” and a “fascist”.

O’Donnell did not name Trump in her almost 10 minutes long post on her TikTok and Instagram pages, but the inference was clear as she moved to Ireland on January 15th, five days before his inauguration.

She made the decision because she and her child “needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through”.

O’Donnell said that the legacy media in the United States “has been letting us all down” and “haven’t been doing their job,” which she said they are required to do “in order to maintain a democracy”.

Instead, places like TikTok were the only ones where one could find resistance to Trump, she suggested.

She has described Ireland as “beautiful, warm and it’s been pretty wonderful I have to say. The people are so loving, so kind and so welcoming”.

O’Donnell’s father Edward Joseph O’Donnell emigrated to the United States as a child from Co Donegal. she also has Irish ancestry on her mother’s side. Her mother died from breast cancer in 1973 when Rosie O’Donnell was 14. Her father died at the age of 81 in 2015.

Ms O’Donnell says she is now in the process of getting Irish citizenship and never thought she would end up living in another country other than the United States. She has four other adopted children.

“I’m happy. Clay is happy,” she said. “I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

O’Donnell said that the legacy media in the United States “has been letting us all down” and “haven’t been doing their job,” which she said they are required to do “in order to maintain a democracy”. The comedian also claimed the only place a person can get news about “protests and what not” was on TikTok.

“So, here’s hoping that they [media] will get better before it’s too late,” O’Donnell said. “And here’s hoping that it’s not too late already. Protect your sanity is all I can say. Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos if possible. But I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it.”

“I think about everyone every day and the United States of America,” she said.

“And I am hoping that we can turn things around, counting on you, all of you, to do what’s right. And I think deep down inside, we all know what that is.”