No let-up in hot and dry weather as drought conditions set to continue into next week

A family enjoying the June bank holiday weather on Sandymount strand in Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Barry Cronin for The Irish Times

Drought conditions are going to continue for the foreseeable future as the warm and settled weather continues into next week.

A high of 25.1 degrees was recorded on Sunday at Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon, almost equalling the highest temperature of the year to date, the 25.3 degrees recorded at Shannon Airport, Co Clare on June 1st.

Similar conditions are expected on bank holiday Monday, with temperatures between 20 and 24 degrees everywhere, warmest in the west.

The high temperatures will continue into next week with high pressure over Ireland, and it may get even hotter next weekend, according to Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly.

READ MORE

While the hot weather is good for holidaymakers and ice cream sellers, it is not good news for farmers or gardeners.

Many places are already in drought across the country, especially in the east where most weather stations have seen no rain for at least the last 14 days, including all Dublin stations and those in the southeast. Other places further west have only had trace amounts of rainfall in recent days. Valentia Island in Co Kerry, which is traditionally one of the wettest places in the country, is in drought at present.

[ June Bank Holiday weather: Temperatures to hit 25 degrees in the west ]

“There is no change in the weather,” Ms Donnelly said. “From Thursday there looks like something coming up from the south, but it is not going to bring us rain.

“The centre of the high pressure is moving eastward so we are getting a south-easterly wind and that will bring with it even warmer temperatures. Temperatures will peak at 26 degrees next Saturday and will go even higher in a week’s time.”

A status orange alert fire warning is in place until Tuesday but is likely to be extended for the rest of the week with so many places across the country tinder-dry at present.