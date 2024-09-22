Dublin Fringe Festival 2024 award winners revealed

The Maestro & The Mosquita, a play about a conductor haunted by dreams of long-lost fame, has been named best production at this year’s Dublin Fringe Festival.

Staged by Theatre Lovett, and written by Carmel Winters, the one-man show features Louis Lovett as the Maestro, a lonely conductor creaking with age and regret, who looks back on his journey from youthful innocence through dizzying fame to eventual solitude. As he reminisces, a mosquita – a female, and so biting, mosquito – buzzes around him, standing in for the torment of artistic inspiration and the persistence of love.

It received its award, along with 18 other category winners at a ceremony in Dublin on Sunday. The festival’s director, David Francis Moore, said: “It has been an immense honour to lead this milestone 30th anniversary edition of Dublin Fringe Festival, where over 500 incredible artists brought daring new work and unforgettable performances to stages across the city.”

He thanked the companies and artists involved in this year’s festival, which hosted 74 events, giving 520 performances in 29 venues, with 53 world premieres, nine Irish premieres.

“At Dublin Fringe, we have always believed that artists are the beating heart of a thriving city. As an essential part of Dublin’s cultural fabric, Dublin Fringe remains dedicated to amplifying fresh voices, breaking boundaries, igniting urgent conversations and sparking a city-wide celebration of art in all its forms. Here’s to another extraordinary 30 years of Dublin Fringe Festival.”

Dublin Fringe Festival award 2024

Best Production

Presented by Dublin Fringe Festival to the show that has it all, displaying excellence in every area of production, design, performance, concept and execution.

Winner: The Maestro & The Mosquita by Theatre Lovett. Read our review

Louis Lovett in The Maestro & The Mosquita. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh

Other shortlisted nominees:

Bitch by Marty Breen

Dancehall Blues CoisCéim Dance Theatre. Read our review

Illness as Metaphor by Dead Centre. Read our review

Let’s Try Swinging by anseo | anois theatre

Best design

The best design ensemble award is presented for outstanding overall design.

Winner: The Maestro & The Mosquita by Theatre Lovett

Composition by Stephen Warbeck

Lighting by Sarah Jane Shiels

Sound by Carl Kennedy

Costumes by Sinéad Lawlor

Props by Sue Crawford

Other shortlisted nominees:

An Attempt to Talk to The Beginning of the World by Anna Newell Theatre Adventures. Read our review

Design by Sinéad Lawlor

Composition by Isaac Gibson

LX by Archer Bradshaw

Dancehall Blues by CoisCéim Dance Theatre. Read our review

Composition and sound by Ivan Birthistle

Lighting by John Gunning

Costumes by Arran Murphy

Projection by Neil O’Driscoll

Hair and make-up by Val Sherlock

First Trimester by Krishna Istha. Read our review

Set and costumes by Christine Ting-Huan Urquhart

Sound by Olive Mondgreen

Lighting by Martha Godfrey

Terra by Alessandra Azeviche. Read our review

Set by Bridget Ni Dhuinn

Composition and sound by Patrick Stefan

Lighting by Sal Stapleton

Costumes by Tobi Balogun

Best performers

Two of the festival’s brightest stars and best performers will take home this much sought-after accolade from a field of up to 10 nominees.

Winner: Eva O’Connor in Chicken by Eva O’Connor and Hildegard Ryan

Winner: Marty Breen in Bitch by Marty Breen

Chicken by Eva O’Connor and Hildegard Ryan and Marty Breen's Bitch

Other shortlisted nominees:

Ben Sullivan in Ham Sandwiches and Discipline by NAF Dance

Ebby O’Toole-Acheampong in Afterwards by Janet Moran & Once Off Productions. Read our review

Emily Bradley in A Good Room by Cian Jordan & Allie O’Rourke, Club Valentine and Who Robbed Annie Queeries by Play Not Funny: Sasha Shame & GoblinsGoblinsGoblins. Read our review

Lianne Quigley in ISL Deaf Translations Project by Lianne Quigley & ISL Team Interpreters

Tishé Fatunbi in Ololufe by Arinóla Theatre

SexyTadhg in Television by SexyTadhg. Read our review

Mark T Cox in Paddy Daddy by Mark T Cox. Read our review

John Spillane in John Spillane’s CGI Comedy Spectacular!! IN 3D!!! by John Spillane

Best Ensemble

Sometimes it’s the entire cast that makes a show. Introduced in 2014, this award recognises the ensemble as the standout – the heartbeat of a project or show.

Winner: Illness as a Metaphor by Dead Centre. Read our review

Winner: Let’s Try Swinging by anseo | anois theatre

Illness as a Metaphor by Dead Centre and Let’s Try Swinging by anseo | anois theatre

Other shortlisted nominees:

Hyperphysical: A Double Bill, by Irish Modern Dance Theatre. Read our review

Julius Cesar Variety Show by Joy Nesbitt. Read our review

Ololufe by Arinóla Theatre

Judges’ choice

This award recognises three winners this year whose projects or contributions defy categorisation, but must be recognised for their brilliance. This award is for shows with a finger on the pulse of social change.

Judges' choice award: Róisín El Cherif for astounding performance of political and cultural significance; First Trimester by Krishna Istha for compassionate engagement in multidisciplinary art

Award for excellence in innovation in children’s theatre: Boss Rob: A Masterclass for Aspiring Artists by Darren Yorke, Duffy Mooney Sheppard & Liam McCarthy

Award for astounding performance of political and cultural significance: Róisín El Cherif. Read our review

Award for compassionate engagement in multidisciplinary art: First Trimester by Krishna Istha

Bewley’s Cafe Theatre little gem

Bewley’s Café Theatre Ireland’s foremost presenter of lunchtime theatre, is delighted and proud to continue to sponsor the Bewley’s Café Theatre Little Gem award for the most exciting show presented at this year’s Dublin Fringe Festival in under 60 minutes. The selection is made up by the jury for final approval by Bewley’s Café Theatre. The winning production earns a two-week run at Bewley’s Café Theatre, with €2,000 available to the company for remounting the production.

Winner: Baby by Lianne O’Hara. Read our review

Baby by Lianne O'Hara. Photograph: Shauna Maher

Other shortlisted nominees:

An Evening with Wee Daniel by Aoife Sweeney O’Connor. Read our review

Bad Girl: A One-Man Show by Felix O’Connor

Happy Capital by Tommy Harris & Katie O’Halloran

Secrets Secrets Shh! By Síomha McQuinn

Fishamble new writing

Honouring the best play by a new or emerging Irish (or Ireland-based) writer for a new play premiered during Dublin Fringe Festival. This award includes dramaturgical support as appropriate, such as a scholarship place on one of Fishamble’s acclaimed playwriting courses, and is generously supported by Fishamble: The New Play Company.

Winner: Sorry You Felt That Way by Harry Butler

Sorry You Felt That Way by Harry Butler

Other shortlisted nominees:

Happy Capital by Tommy Harris & Katie O’Halloran

Julius Cesar Variety Show by Joy Nesbitt

Bitch by Marty Breen

First Fortnight

Since its inception in 2009, First Fortnight’s mission is to challenge prejudice and end stigma about mental health issues, challenging prejudice and ending stigma through the creative arts. The winner will perform at the next First Fortnight Festival, in January 2025.

Winner: Shame Show by Colm McCready and Fergus Wachala-Kelly

Shame Show by Colm McCready and Fergus Wachala-Kelly

Other shortlisted nominees:

Happy Capital by Tommy Harris & Katie O’Halloran

Malignant Humour by Hannah Gumbrielle. Read our review

Suckin Diesel by Holly Furey

This Too Shall Pass by Lucy Holmes & FILTH!

Spirit of Wit: Moira Brady Averill award

A unique award for an artist willing to take risks and whose work defies categorisation with bold and unconventional material. In memory of Moira Brady Averill, who had the power to transform space and thought through alchemic wit.

Winner: Broad Strokes for B.S. Incorporated: We’re Serving Climate by Broad Strokes

B.S. Incorporated: We’re Serving Climate by Broad Strokes

Other shortlisted nominees:

Darren Yorke for Boss Rob: A Masterclass for Aspiring Artists by Darren Yorke, Duffy Mooney Sheppard & Liam McCarthy

John Spillane for John Spillane’s CGI Comedy Spectacular!! IN 3D!!! by John Spillane

Mark T Cox for Paddy Daddy by Mark T Cox

SexyTadhg for Television by SexyTadhg

The Listowel Residency: The George Fitzmaurice Award

St John’s Theatre, in Listowel, is a venue dedicated to nurturing new talent. It is currently collaborating with the experimental-theatre maker Richard Walsh to create a programme of works that will make the Co Kerry vene a hub for experimental art in rural Ireland. This award will connect an experimental artist with an original voice with St John’s Theatre via a two-week residency. The prize includes a €1,500 bursary, workspace and travel/accommodation.

Winner: Bill Harris for Accessor

Accessor by Bill Harris. Photograph: Aisling Phelan

Other shortlisted nominees:

Colm McCready & Fergus Wachala-Kelly for Shame Show

Lucy Holmes & FILTH! for This Too Shall Pass

Morgan Savidan and Sasha Carberry Sharma for Beasts

NAF Dance for Ham Sandwiches and Discipline

Solas Nua New Voices

This is a new international partnership with Solas Nua in Washington D.C. for this year’s edition of Dublin Fringe Festival. This initiative will give one playwright in the festival the opportunity to have a reading of their play performed at Solas Nua in Washington. It will be awarded to a writer with a singular voice who is making work that speaks to contemporary social, political or cultural issues.

Winner: Anthem for Dissatisfaction by Brassneck Theatre Company and SkelpieLimmer Productions, written by Gina Donnelly

Anthem for Dissatisfaction by Brassneck Theatre Company

Other shortlisted nominees:

Aftwewards by Janet Moran & Once Off Productions, written by Janet Moran

Cortisol by Megan Haly & Shannon Haly, written by Megan Haly and Shannon Haly. Read our review

Chicken by Eva O’Connor and Hildegard Ryan, written by Eva O’Connor and Hildegard Ryan

Julius Cesar Variety Show by Joy Nesbitt, written by Joy Nesbitt

Irish Aerial Creation Centre 10th year anniversary award

The Irish Aerial Creation Centre (IACC) is the National Centre for Aerial Arts in Ireland and will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, coinciding with its recent renovation. As part of the Dublin Fringe Festival, IACC is offering a two-week residency at its facility in Limerick, along with a €3,000 bursary. This award will be presented to a circus or aerial dance artist or company participating in this year’s festival, recognising those whose work demonstrates ambition and promise.

Winner: When Lives Touch by Hannah Scully and Safire Hikari

When Lives Touch by Hannah Scully and Safire Hikari

Other shortlisted nominees:

Makosh by Polina Shapkina

Malignant Humour by Hannah Gumbrielle

The Collector: The Presence of Absence by Alchemy Arts

Next Stage wild card

Dublin Fringe Festival awards a bursary to an artist who has been part of the festival, enabling them to participate in Next Stage, an artist-development programme run by Dublin Theatre Festival in partnership with Theatre Forum.

Winner: Alice Quinn Banville for Monsters by Venus Patel with Shauna Harris and Ciarán McGannon

Radical Spirit award

Presented by Dublin Fringe Festival and Project Arts Centre, this commissioning award is for an Irish artist who is dedicated to making bold, contemporary work and who embodies the radical spirit of both Fringe and Project.

Winner: Lianne Quigley in ISL Deaf Translations Project by Lianne Quigley and ISL Team Interpreters, interpreting Chicken Eva O’Connorand and Hildegard Ryan

Other shortlisted nominees:

Alessandra Azeviche for Terra

Hannah Gumbrielle for Malignant Humour

Joy Nesbitt for Julius Cesar Variety Show

Marty Breen for Bitch

NAF Dance for Ham Sandwiches and Discipline

Raphaël Khouri and Myrto Stampoulou for It Was Paradise, Unfortunately. Read our review

This year’s judges

Rachel Bergin chairperson of the 2024 Dublin Fringe Judging panel, creative producer of Dublin theatre companies Brokentalkers and Chaos Factory.

Ahmed Karim Tamu, known professionally as Ahmed, With Love, he is musician, actor, and trainee professional wrestler.

Ally Ryan, writer, film-makers and stand-up comedian from Dublin.

Andrea Horan, founder of Tropical Popical.

Brendan Mac Evilly, editor and director of Holy Show journal and production house. He is also co-ordinator of the Irish Writers Centre’s mentoring programme.

Chloe Commins, Dublin-based aerial and performance artist.

Dafe Pessu Orugbo, award-winning multidisciplinary artist.

Freya Gillespie, creative producer and designer, and a cofounder of production company Greener Grass.

Jessie Thompson, Dublin-based dance artist and a newly appointed resident artist at Project Arts Centre Dublin.

Lórcan Strain, actor, drag artist and writer from Co Donegal.

Maeve O’Mahony, theatre-maker, performer, and a founding member of Malaprop theatre company.

Osaro Azams, founder of the Fried Plantains Collective.

Pamela McQueen, programme manager for the diversity playwriting project The Baptiste Project with Black Irish theatre makers at Smock Alley Theatre and associate dramaturg at DLR Mill Theatre.

Shauna Carrick, Dublin-based Irish composer and musical director.

Tino Wekare, cultural producer, writer and curator and . co-founder of the Black Queer Book Club (currently on hiatus).