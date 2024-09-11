Hamilton is hitting Dublin: what’s all the fuss about, and can I still get a ticket?

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s epic musical production Hamilton is soon set to take Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre by storm, with shows running for nine weeks.

Since its Broadway premiere almost a decade ago, Hamilton has received rave reviews, with The New York Times hailing it as a “revolutionary musical about taking your shot, speaking your mind, and turning the world upside down”.

In July 2020, during the Covid pandemic, Hamilton the movie – filmed with the original cast over two nights on Broadway – was released on Disney+ to ecstatic reviews. Awarding it four stars, The Irish Times said the film “soars above its stage-bound origins” and described it as “the cultural event of a troubled season”.

Previews of the Dublin show get underway on Tuesday, September 17th, with opening night on Friday, September 20th. The run is scheduled to end on Saturday, November 16th.

So, who’s this Hamilton fellow anyway?

Hamilton promises to take you on a metatheatrical journey following its protagonist Alexander Hamilton, one of the lesser-known US founding fathers and the first secretary of the US treasury. With an eye-watering running-time of two hours 45 minutes, the show highlights Hamilton’s role in the fight for American independence and his rivalry with then vice-president Aaron Burr. You can expect to learn about Hamilton’s rise from orphan to war hero, a tumultuous life story featuring several political achievements and scandals. Get ready to listen to a whopping 46 songs across the musical’s two acts.

The musical is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Hamilton, a holiday-read turned light-bulb moment which first captivated the show’s creator in 2008.

Tell me more about the creator

The man responsible for this smash-hit, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is something of a creative genius. Aside from writing the music, lyrics and book for Hamilton, Miranda also played the lead role of Alexander Hamilton in the original cast production.

The New-York born prodigy and internet sensation has several awards under his belt, with Hamilton alone receiving 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 7 Olivier Awards, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, since its Broadway premiere in 2015. Miranda is now only an Oscar away from securing the highly-coveted EGOT status.

However, he’s not in the cast performing in Dublin.

Do I have to be a history buff to enjoy the show?

An interest in American history would certainly enhance one’s experience of this production but it is by no means an entry requirement. The impressive generic range of this musical ensures that there is something that will appeal to everyone in the audience, with its score encompassing an eclectic blend of rap, hip-hop, jazz, blues, R & B and Broadway.

This musical diversity is part of Hamilton’s enduring appeal, as is its ever-resonant political message. Hamilton has been celebrated as a pioneer of “colour-conscious”, as opposed to “colour-blind” casting, the historical significance of which is continually apt within America’s turbulent political climate.

Amid rising tensions following Donald Trump’s presidential election in 2016, the Black Lives Matter movement and the resurgence of Hamilton’s popularity due to its movie release in 2020, some protesters took inspiration from the musical’s powerful lyrics. Their signs included lines such as, “History has its eyes on you” and “This is not a moment, it’s a movement”.

I want to get a ticket! Are there any left?

Thanks to the musical’s cult-following, tickets were snapped up at record speed during their initial release last April. Luckily some remain – although they’re a hot commodity so availability is very limited at this stage. You can nab your spot on ticketmaster.ie, with prices starting at €36.50. Keep an eye out as a precious few resale tickets are likely to resurface on the site in the coming weeks.

How do I get there?

Bord Gáis Theatre at Grand Canal Dock in Dublin is easily accessible by public transport with bus, Dart, Luas and rail services all only a short walk from the theatre.

The closest Luas stop is Mayor Square (NCI) on the Red Line as you head east towards the Point, just a ten-minute walk from the Bord Gáis. Several bus routes including 1, C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, P29, 47, 52, 56a, and 77a all operate frequently to Grand Canal Dock. And if you’re getting the train to Dublin, Connolly and Heuston Stations are well-connected to the theatre – you can take the Red Line Luas from right outside Heuston Station and the walk from Connolly takes around 20 minutes.