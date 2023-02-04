Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards: This year’s nominations revealed

It has been a year of operatic highs for Gerry Godley, Nicholas Grene and Lorelei Harris, the judging panel for this year’s Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards, which recognise productions staged in 2022. Scanning the shortlist for this year’s awards, it becomes quickly apparent that Irish theatre has developed an interdisciplinary thrust that is pushing the boundaries of theatrical production to embrace a full breadth of performance styles and genres. Category upon category pays tribute to a wealth of talent showcased on traditional and non-traditional stages, in theatre, dance theatre and, especially, opera.

For the first time in the awards’ history, a nomination for best actor is drawn from the cast of an opera, with Lorcan Cranitch celebrated for his performance in Lalla-Roukh at Wexford Festival Opera in October 2022. Meanwhile, three of the nominations for best director come from that discipline too, with Cameron Menzies’s production of Into the Woods for Northern Ireland Opera and Patrick Mason’s production of Semele for Opera Collective Ireland being singled out alongside the work of Orpha Phelan, who is nominated for her role in bringing the operas Lalla-Roukh and Don Pasquale to life on the stage.

“We did think quite deeply about the representation of opera across the categories,” Grene says as the panel meet to discuss their nominations. “In one sense it may seem anomalous,” he continues, “but we are asked to look at opera from all angles, not just within its own category, and this year there happened to be exceptionally gifted directors [involved in opera], who created some of the best productions we saw all year.”

Godley agrees, observing how the prominence of opera across the categories makes a resounding statement about the growing status of the art form in the country. He says: “It really reflects the resources available to opera in Ireland today, which is markedly different from a decade ago, where opera directors would have really struggled to make work at this level. The kind of wider traction that opera has within the awards this year,” he elaborates, “is reflective of what is happening in Ireland overall. The work that Irish National Opera has been doing to make opera accessible, the way that the Arts Council has chosen to fund it: the piety has been taken out of opera in Ireland and the result is vibrant and dynamic.”

Godley also identifies contemporary opera’s cross-pollination with leading theatre companies and directors as part of its strength. “Opera requires a critical mass of resources that is unique to it,” he argues, “from the scale of the chorus to the demands of set design. Now you have some of the best theatre makers in the country bringing the excellence and high standards of their core discipline to opera as well.”

The Lir has made a huge difference in terms of training in this country over the last 10 years. You see the quality of the actors coming through, but also in stagecraft, movement, dramaturgy. And that has raised standards across the board in this country in terms of training — Nicholas Grene

Harris, who, along with Grene, concludes a three-year term on the judging panel this year, agrees. “Even since Nicky and I started as judges [three years ago], Irish theatre has become noticeably more interdisciplinary.” Harris cites the several choreographers, including David Bolger, Kevin Coquelard and Philip Connaughton who are celebrated in the shortlist for their work in non-dance-centred shows, as well as the dance theatre productions celebrated for their elements of design. The judges admit, however, that the increased interdisciplinarity can be a challenge.

“Historically it has been problematic, the question of how to define the differences between dance theatre and dance,” Harris says by way of example. “I suppose what we were looking for in that case is work where the narrative arc or shaping principle of a show is not just movement. Sometimes you don’t even know until you see it. For example, we saw some shows that we decided were not eligible, even though they were really good, but we came to the conclusion that they were categorically closer to dance.” Godley says that the vigorous discussion the judges had as they made their decision about shows that blurred the disciplinary boundaries is a positive thing: “robust conversation is what companies are trying to have with their audiences.”

Nominated: Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran in the Fishamble production of Heaven, by Eugene O'Brien. Photograph: Leo Byrne & Publicis

The judges explain that these sort of animated discussions developed in relation to individual categories as well as particular productions. Godley elaborates. “A category like movement, for example. When we say costume: what we mean by costume is very self-evident. But movement? How long is a piece of string?” By way of example, Godley describes the movement work done by Rachel Parry for Raymond Keane’s production of Christian O’Reilly’s play No Magic Pill, about disability activist Martin Naughton.

“The movement was remarkable,” he says. “It was graceful and had a factual element to it, but it didn’t need to be seen through the prism of actors being in wheelchairs. And the set design facilitated that: it was exceptional in the way that it took a ramp and gave it a new dimension, so that the movement on the ramp could be a theatrical device as well.” “Sound too was a category we discussed in a similar way,” Harris interjects. “Ten years ago you would probably just be talking about music or score, but now we are talking about a whole new language in theatre.”

In both instances, the panel attributes the complexity of work on show in these distinct disciplines to the growing sophistication of training opportunities in Ireland. Indeed, the judges were so struck by the breadth of this newly-trained talent on the Irish theatre landscape that they have paid tribute to the work of Loughlin Deegan, outgoing director of The Lir National Academy of Dramatic Art, in the Special Award category. As Grene explains, “The Lir has made a huge difference in terms of training in this country over the last 10 years. You see the quality of the actors coming through, but also in stagecraft, movement, dramaturgy. And that has raised standards across the board in this country in terms of training.”

Godley says the work coming from young theatre makers this year was exciting thematically too. “One of the reasons I was drawn to being part of the process [of judging for the Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards] is that I was interested in learning a bit more about what is in mind of young Irish writers and creators and it has really been enlightening,” he says. “Our established companies and venue-based organisations: we rightfully expect them to produce the goods consistently. But what’s happening in the pipeline beneath them is a very dynamic place and it’s a privilege to be in the room to see what those young makers are doing.”

The individual creators of this wonderful work are still wretchedly rewarded in terms of money – they earn a pittance really – and if we had a magic wand that is something we would change — Nicholas Grene

Another tribute to the interdisciplinary strength of Irish theatre in 2022 comes through in one of the other nominations from the Special Award category: the commendation of Ulysses 2.2: a multipronged conversation with James Joyce’s Ulysses that took the form of 18 different artistic experiments, produced by ANU, Landmark Productions with MoLi: Literature Museum Ireland. The judges pay tribute to some of the remarkable productions that came out of it in the individual categories for the Awards, which include several nominations for CoisCéim Dance’s sensuous dance theatre piece Go to Blazes.

However, as Harris explains, the year-long project – which encompassed dance, opera, theatre, and film projects – “really showcased the amazing possibilities of creative partnerships, and showed us what can be achieved when an organisation like MoLi, for example, engages with artists that are not just literary. [The partnership with Landmark Productions and ANU] created a new space for theatre and performance to move into, and I think was fruitful for MoLi too, in terms of engaging with a new type of audience for what they usually do.”

The downside to all this creative flourishing on show throughout 2022, if there is one, Grene concludes, is that “Irish theatre will need more and more resources to fulfil its ambitions, in terms of the range of elements it is using now at such a high level: video, film, movement, music. Theatre is doing well in terms of Arts Council support – and we saw a certain vibrancy of work served by things like funding from Decade of Centenaries this year – but Irish theatre will need more. The individual creators of this wonderful work are still wretchedly rewarded in terms of money – they earn a pittance really – and if we had a magic wand that is something we would change.”

Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards for 2022: The nominees

BEST ACTOR

Nominated: Owen Roe in The Steward of Christendom. Photograph: Agata Stoinska

Owen Roe , The Steward of Christendom, the Gate Theatre

, The Steward of Christendom, the Gate Theatre Sean T Ó Meallaigh , Minimal Human Contact, Aisling Ghéar Theatre Company

, Minimal Human Contact, Aisling Ghéar Theatre Company Andrew Bennett , Heaven, Fishamble: The New Play Company

, Heaven, Fishamble: The New Play Company Seán McGinley, A Whistle in the Dark, the Abbey Theatre

BEST ACTRESS

Nominated: Denise Gough in Portia Coughlan

Denise Gough , Portia Coughlan, The Abbey Theatre

, Portia Coughlan, The Abbey Theatre Charlotte McCurry , Lie Low, supported by the MAC Theatre, Belfast, developed at FRINGE LAB and presented in association with An Táin Arts Centre.

, Lie Low, supported by the MAC Theatre, Belfast, developed at FRINGE LAB and presented in association with An Táin Arts Centre. Janet Moran , Heaven, Fishamble: the New Play Company

, Heaven, Fishamble: the New Play Company Eleanor Methven, The Tempest, Rough Magic

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nominated: Lorcan Cranitch in Lalla-Roukh. Photograph: Clive Barda/ArenaPAL

Marty Rea , Portia Coughlan, The Abbey Theatre

, Portia Coughlan, The Abbey Theatre Rory Nolan , An Octoroon, The Abbey Theatre

, An Octoroon, The Abbey Theatre Lorcan Cranitch , Lalla-Roukh, Wexford Festival Opera

, Lalla-Roukh, Wexford Festival Opera Manus Halligan, Lost Lear, Dan Colley, Riverbank Arts Centre and Mermaid Arts Centre

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nominated: Martha Breen with Eleanor Methven in The Tempest. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh

Anna Healey , Portia Coughlan (the Abbey Theatre) The Last Return (Druid), The Spin (Corcadorca Theatre Company with the support of Backstage Theatre, Longford)

, Portia Coughlan (the Abbey Theatre) The Last Return (Druid), The Spin (Corcadorca Theatre Company with the support of Backstage Theatre, Longford) Martha Breen , The Tempest, Rough Magic

, The Tempest, Rough Magic Liv O’Donoghue , Good Sex, Dead Centre

, Good Sex, Dead Centre Maeve O’Mahony, An Octoroon, The Abbey Theatre

BEST DIRECTOR

Nominated: Orpha Phelan in rehearsal for Don Pasquale. Photograph: Lea Försterling

Cameron Menzies , Into the Woods, Northern Ireland Opera

, Into the Woods, Northern Ireland Opera Judy Hegarty Lovett , The Realistic Joneses, Gare St Lazare Ireland and Maura O’Keeffe

, The Realistic Joneses, Gare St Lazare Ireland and Maura O’Keeffe Orpha Phelan , Lalla-Roukh (Wexford Festival Opera), Don Pasquale with Katie O’Halloran (Irish National Opera)

, Lalla-Roukh (Wexford Festival Opera), Don Pasquale with Katie O’Halloran (Irish National Opera) Patrick Mason, Semele, Opera Collective Ireland and Kilkenny Arts Festival with Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin in partnership with Sestina

BEST SET

Nominated: Aedin Cosgrove's set for Good Sex. Photograph: Ste Murray

Niall McKeever , Into the Woods, Northern Ireland Opera

, Into the Woods, Northern Ireland Opera Pai Rathaya , The Half Moon (Green Shoot Productions), Letters of a Country Postman (The Everyman)

, The Half Moon (Green Shoot Productions), Letters of a Country Postman (The Everyman) Aedin Cosgrove , Good Sex, Dead Centre

, Good Sex, Dead Centre Maree Kearns, Mustn’t Forget High Noon, Christine, Twinkletoes (The Abbey Theatre), Orfeo ed Eurydice (Blackwater Valley Festival Opera)

BEST COSTUME

Nominated: Joey A Frenette is up for the best costume award for his contribution to Oliver Cromwell Is Really Very Sorry

Catherine Fay , Semele, Opera Collective Ireland and Kilkenny Arts Festival with Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin in partnership with Sestina

, Semele, Opera Collective Ireland and Kilkenny Arts Festival with Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin in partnership with Sestina Joey A Frenette , Oliver Cromwell Is Really Very Sorry, Xnthony

, Oliver Cromwell Is Really Very Sorry, Xnthony Arran Murphy , Go to Blazes, CoisCéim Dance

, Go to Blazes, CoisCéim Dance Madeleine Boyd, Lalla-Roukh, Wexford Festival Opera

BEST LIGHTING

Nominated: Paul Keogan designed the lighting for Semele, among other productions. Photograph: Frances Marshall

Sarah Jane Shiels , Shit (thisispopbaby), The Tempest (Rough Magic)

, Shit (thisispopbaby), The Tempest (Rough Magic) Stephen Dodd , Letters of a Country Postman (The Everyman), Morrigan (Cork Opera House and John O’Brien)

, Letters of a Country Postman (The Everyman), Morrigan (Cork Opera House and John O’Brien) Paul Keogan , Semele (Opera Collective Ireland and Kilkenny Arts Festival with Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin in partnership with Sestina), The Steward of Christendom (The Gate Theatre), Constellations (the Gate Theatre)

, Semele (Opera Collective Ireland and Kilkenny Arts Festival with Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin in partnership with Sestina), The Steward of Christendom (The Gate Theatre), Constellations (the Gate Theatre) James C McFettridge, Big Man, Lyric Theatre

BEST SOUNDSCAPE

Nomination: Karl Kennedy, Conor Linehan, Olesya Zdorovetkska and Louis Lovett created the soundscape for The Tin Soldier. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh

Steve Wickham , Breath, Carpet Theatre

, Breath, Carpet Theatre Klong/Ódú , Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry, Xnthony

, Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry, Xnthony Karl Kennedy, Conor Linehan, Olesya Zdorovetkska and Louis Lovett , The Tin Soldier, The Gate Theatre

, The Tin Soldier, The Gate Theatre Eoin French, Accents, Project Arts Centre and Kate Ferris in association with Mermaid Arts Centre

BEST MOVEMENT

Nominated: David Bolger choreographed Go to Blazes with the CoisCéim company, including Justine Cooper and (in silhouette) Rosie Stebbing. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

David Bolger , Orfeo ed Euridice (Blackwater Valley Festival Opera) and Go to Blazes, with company (CoisCéim Dance)

, Orfeo ed Euridice (Blackwater Valley Festival Opera) and Go to Blazes, with company (CoisCéim Dance) Kevin Coquelard , The Tin Soldier, The Gate Theatre

, The Tin Soldier, The Gate Theatre Rachel Parry , No Magic Pill, Disability Federation of Ireland, Independent Living Movement Ireland, Irish Wheelchair Association, Galway City Council, Galway County Council, Dublin City Council & South Dublin County Council.

, No Magic Pill, Disability Federation of Ireland, Independent Living Movement Ireland, Irish Wheelchair Association, Galway City Council, Galway County Council, Dublin City Council & South Dublin County Council. Philip Connaughton and Philip McMahon, Party Scene: Chemsex, Community and Crisis, thisispopbaby, Philip Connaughton, Love Songs, Company Philip Connaughton, in association with Once Off Productions, Project Arts Centre, and Cork Opera House

BEST ENSEMBLE

Nominated: Conor Lovett, Joe Spano, Sorcha Fox and Faline England in The Realistic Joneses. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh

Tarry Flynn , Livin’ Dred

, Livin’ Dred Shit , thisispopbaby

, thisispopbaby The Last Return , Druid

, Druid The Realistic Joneses, Gare St Lazare Ireland and Maura O’Keeffe

BEST PRODUCTION

Nominated: An Octoroon, with Patrick Martins. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh

Into the Woods , Northern Ireland Opera

, Northern Ireland Opera An Octoroon , The Abbey Theatre

, The Abbey Theatre Good Sex , Dead Centre

, Dead Centre Oliver Cromwell Is Really Very Sorry, Xnthony

BEST NEW PLAY

Nominated: Venetia Bowe and Manus Halligan in Dan Colley's Lost Lear. Photograph: Ste Murray

Lie Low by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth, supported by the MAC Theatre, Belfast, developed at FRINGE LAB and presented in association with An Táin Arts Centre.

by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth, supported by the MAC Theatre, Belfast, developed at FRINGE LAB and presented in association with An Táin Arts Centre. Good Sex by Dead Centre and Emilie Pine, Dead Centre

by Dead Centre and Emilie Pine, Dead Centre Lost Lear by Dan Colley, Riverbank Arts Centre and Mermaid Arts Centre

by Dan Colley, Riverbank Arts Centre and Mermaid Arts Centre Heaven by Eugene O’Brien, Fishamble: the New Play Company

BEST OPERA

Nominated: Kelli Ann Masterson and Andrew Gavin in Semele. Photograph: Frances Marshall

Orfeo ed Euridice , Blackwater Valley Festival Opera

, Blackwater Valley Festival Opera Semele , Opera Collective Ireland and Kilkenny Arts Festival with Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin in partnership with Sestina

, Opera Collective Ireland and Kilkenny Arts Festival with Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin in partnership with Sestina Lalla-Roukh , Wexford Festival Opera

, Wexford Festival Opera Don Pasquale, Irish National Opera

BEST VIDEO DESIGN

Nominated: Mags Mulvey designed the video for Minimal Human Contact. Photograph: Ben Frost/Unsplash

Mags Mulvey , Minimal Human Contact, Aisling Ghéar Theatre Company

, Minimal Human Contact, Aisling Ghéar Theatre Company Ross Ryder , Lost Lear, Dan Colley, Riverbank Arts Centre and Mermaid Arts Centre

, Lost Lear, Dan Colley, Riverbank Arts Centre and Mermaid Arts Centre Conan McIvor , Propaganda: A New Musical, Lyric Theatre with the Belfast Ensemble

, Propaganda: A New Musical, Lyric Theatre with the Belfast Ensemble Neill O’Driscoll, Go to Blazes, CoisCéim Dance Theatre

JUDGES’ SPECIAL AWARD

Nominated: Blue Teapot's productions include Brian Friel’s Dancing at Lughnasa. Photograph: Andrew Downes/Xposure