Fontaines DC pick up two Grammy nominations as Beyoncé leads the way

Irish rock band Fontaines DC have received two Grammy award nominations. They are shortlisted for best rock album for Romance, their fourth, and for best alternative music performance for the single Starbuster.

Beyoncé is out in front with11 nominations for the 67th Grammy awards in what promises to be another female-heavy year. Her country album Cowboy Carter picked up nods in the country, pop and Americana categories. It’s the biggest number of nominations she has received in a single year and she now holds the joint record of most-nominated artist alongside her husband, Jay-Z.

This is the second time Fontaines DC have picked up a Grammy nomination for best rock album. For years ago the band’s second album, A Hero’s Death, got a nod. However, they lost out to the Strokes. This year they are up against The Black Crowes, Green Day, Idles, Pearl Jam, the Rolling Stones and Jack White.

Beyoncé, who the most awarded artist in Grammys history with 32 wins, has not won album of the year to date. In that category she faces competition from André 3000, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, Jacob Collier, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift.

READ MORE

Following Beyoncé with seven nominations each are Kendrick Lamar, Charli xcx, Post Malone and Billie Eilish. Then with six each is Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Breakout star Roan continues a highly successful year and will be one of the favourites in the new artist category alongside Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, Raye, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims.

The record of the year category contains The Beatles – Now and Then, Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em, Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso, Charli xcx – 360, Kendrick Lemar – Not Like Us, Chappell Roan – Good Luck Babe and Taylor Swift and Post Malone – Fortnight.

[ Fontaines DC: Romance review: compelling rock takes Dublin band to next levelOpens in new window ]

[ Grian Chatten of Fontaines DC: ‘We were speeding off the edge of a cliff’Opens in new window ]

The song of the year category includes Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy), Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’s Die with a Smile, Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight, Chappell Roan’s Good Luck Babe, Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please and Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em.

The dance categories also saw recognition for Justice, Troye Sivan and Disclosure while controversial star Chris Brown, who was the subject of a documentary detailing various allegations of abuse and sexual assault, was featured prominently in the R&B categories alongside Muni Long and Lucky Daye.

Lamar was the most-nominated rap artist and faces competition in those categories from Eminem and J Cole.

Dolly Parton, Jimmy Carter and Barbra Streisand also feature in the unusual line-up for this year’s audio book category while Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais are featured in the comedy album line-up.

The recording academy’s CEO, Harvey Mason Jr, called music a “powerful force for good” in his introduction to Friday’s announcement. The awards are voted on by a body of 13,000 members. No new categories were added for the first time in four years.

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift became the first artist to win album of the year for the fourth time, taking home the award for Midnights.

The 67th Grammy awards will take place on February 2nd, 2025 with a host for the ceremony yet to be announced. – Guardian