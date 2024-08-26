Sixteen people charged with various offences after public order incidents in Cork city centre

No exact details were divulged in court concerning the alleged incidents as evidence of arrest, charge and caution for all 16 was given. Photograph: Getty Images

Thirteen men and three women, ranging in age from 20 to 27, appeared in court charged in connection with serious public order incidents in Cork city centre on Sunday evening.

The young people appeared before a vacation sitting of Cork District Court on Monday.

Judge John King was told the alleged offences occurred at Oliver Plunkett Street, Daunt Square, Patrick Street, Cornmarket Street and Grand Parade.

No exact details were given as to the nature of the alleged incidents as evidence of arrest, charge and caution for all 16 was given.

Sgt Gearóid Davis told the judge that further directions are awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions concerning all of the defendants.

Godson Ikebundu (22), of Bruach Na Sionna, Castleconnell, Co Limerick, was charged with two public order offences in Cork city centre. He was also charged with a section 2 assault.

Martin Ekhosuehi (22), of Willow Gardens, Brooklodge, Glanmire, Co Cork, faces three public order charges linked to alleged incidents in Grand Parade.

Matthew Ekhosuehi (23), of the same address, is charged with three public order offences concerning his alleged involvement in incidents on Cornmarket Street.

Marvin Ekhosuehi (20), again of the same address, was charged with two public order offences arising out of his alleged involvement in incidents on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Emmanuela Anabo (25) of Shamrock Lawn, Douglas, Co Cork, is charged with using threatening or abusive language, insulting behaviour, and failure to comply with Garda directions. He also faces one charge under section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Maureen Aigbera (20), of Hazelwood, Riverstown, Co Cork, was charged with three offences under the Public Order Act arising out of alleged offences on St Patrick’s Street. She was also charged with one offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Checkwuebka Ian Akaboga (22), of Inish Fall, Bandon, Co Cork, was charged with three public order offences on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Kanyisola Akintope (23), of Elm Vale, Wilton, Co Cork, was charged with two public order offences on Prince’s Street.

Dylan Mdangoh Nchantea (27), of Larchfield, Bridgemount, Carrigaline, Co Cork, was charged with three public order offences on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Malcolm Oshe (22), of Brooklodge Drive, Glanmire, Co Cork, was charged with three public order offences, including obstruction, using threatening or abusive language, and failure to comply with a garda, on Daunt Square.

Melanie Oshe (20), of the same address, faces two public order charges arising out of alleged incidents on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Farid Murphy Lahadjo (23), of Oakfield View, Glanmire, Co Cork, was charged with three public order offences on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Djomiou Lahadjo (21), of the same address, was also charged with three public order offences at the same location.

Emmanuella Itsede (22), of Lios Rua, Cahermoneen, Tralee, Co Kerry, was charged with two public order offences on Prince’s Street.

Kamji Gotwen (20), of Fresh Student Living, Brickfield Lane, Dublin 8, was charged with three public order offences on Prince’s Street.

Chimdi Oji (23) of Grangewood Court, Grange, Co Cork, is charged with three public order offences in Cork city centre.

The judge was told that the majority of the defendants worked in areas of employment including supermarkets, a sports shop and in trades. One of the defendants has just graduated from college while another is due to start a university course in Belfast.

Free legal aid was granted to the majority of the defendants as their income fell under the threshold. One person has to enter a statement of means to the court to ensure he is eligible for free legal aid.

Sgt Davis told the court that there was no objection to bail in the case. However, all of the defendants have to stay out of Cork city centre centre apart from medical or legal appointments.

One of the defendants works in the city centre. He has been ordered to only be in the city centre during his rostered hours and to go straight home after work.

All 16 were remanded on bail to appear before the court again on October 8th next.