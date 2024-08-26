16 people in court over disorder in Cork which saw Garda punched in face

One Garda member was pushed to the ground and another member was punched in the face during the incident. Photograph: Frank Miller

Gardaí have charged 16 people following serious public order incidents which occurred in Cork city centre on Sunday.

Gardaí on patrol on Oliver Plunkett Street observed an injured man lying on the ground outside a premises at 10pm.

As gardaí were providing aid to the man, a large group of people gathered on the street and became verbally and physically aggressive towards officers.

Those present refused to leave area and a number of additional Garda units were called to the scene to provide assistance. Incapacitant spray was used as part of an escalated response to the increasingly aggressive public order incidents.

One Garda member was pushed to the ground and another member was punched in the face during the incident. Neither member required medical attention and remained on duty.

Shortly after midnight near Daunt Square, a number of people gathered in the area and again were verbally and physically aggressive towards gardaí.

Sixteen people were arrested in connection with these incidents.

All sixteen are due to appear before Cork District Court on Monday.