Criminal Assets Bureau puts former home of Daniel Kinahan on the market

The house was put on the market by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The former Dublin home of Daniel Kinahan has been put up for auction by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with mininum bids of €550,000 considered, about a quarter of its €2 million selling price two decades ago.

The seizure of the large, four bedroom gated property at 10 Coldwater Lakes in Saggart in 2022 represents one of the State’s biggest blows against the notorious drug trafficker.

Daniel Kinahan, along with his brother Christopher Jnr, is alleged to run a major international drug trafficking operation which is responsible for a large proportion of the cocaine smuggled into Europe.

The criminal gang was founded in Dublin by their father Christopher Kinahan Snr. All three men live in Dubai.

READ MORE

Irish and US authorities are working to build a case for their extradition and the Director of Public Prosecutions in Dublin is considering murder charges against Daniel.

10 Coldwater Lakes interior

Details of the Saggart property were released by estate agent BRG Gibson Auctions in advance of a public auction on December 12th.

It lists an minimum opening bid of €550,000 for the “impressive” 3,410 sq ft house.

“The home’s entrance is marked by a grand staircase with rich wood banisters and grey carpeting,” the sellers said, adding that it is accessed by two separate electronic gates.

It is “finished to a high standard” but “will require some repairs internally and externally”.

The kitchen at 10 Coldwater Lakes

The home was seized by Cab in 2022 following an order by the High Court that it represented the proceeds of crime.

The orders was granted against Daniel Kinahan and Thomas “Bomber” Kavanagh, both believed by Cab to play key roles in the Kinahan/Kavanagh organised crime group (OCG).

Cab told the court it found evidence that Daniel Kinahan lived there, including a passport and airport baggage sticker in his name.

Cab claimed businessman Jimmy Mansfield Jnr gave Number 10 Coldwater Lakes, Saggart, plus various cash payments, to the Kinahan/Kavanagh group, following failure to make property investments worth about €4.5 million cash the gang gave him in two suitcases on the day after Good Friday in 2009.

Valued at €750,000 in 2013, it is likely to be worth “a lot more” now, Cab’s barrister Shelley Horan said at the time.

The bureau said it was satisfied No 10 was sold for €2 million in 2006 to a company of the group founded by deceased businessman James Mansfield. In about 2014 it passed into the control of the Kinahan gang and Thomas Kavanagh.

Cab’s proceedings were also against brothers Jimmy Mansfield Jnr and PJ Mansfield but, after they waived any claim to the property and cash, the proceedings continued against Daniel Kinahan and Kavanagh, who is currently serving a lengthy sentence in the UK for drug, weapons and money laundering charges.

In affidavits, Cab said No 10 was among 31 properties searched on January 29th, 2015, as part of an investigation concerning suspected company frauds.