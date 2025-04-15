Omagh bombing inquiry: State reaches deal clearing way for senior Irish figures to give evidence

Michael Gallagher (centre), whose son Aiden died in the Omagh bombing, and Stanley McCombe, whose wife Ann was also killed, lay flowers at the site of the bombing to mark the 25th anniversary in 2023. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, has reached an agreement with the head of the Omagh bombing inquiry, Lord Turnbull, that will clear the way for senior Irish figures to give oral evidence to the investigation into the 1998 atrocity.

The so-far unpublished memorandum sets out working arrangements that will cover “the lawful disclosure of materials from government departments” in the Republic, and their agencies, according to a statement from the Department of Justice on Tuesday afternoon.

The agreement with the Scottish lawyer overseeing the inquiry, Lord Turnbull, also covers “the onward disclosure of those materials and their destruction or retention at the conclusion of the work of the inquiry”.

“The signing of this agreement with the chairman of the inquiry is an important step forward in delivering on the Government’s commitment to facilitating and supporting the work of the inquiry. That is in the best interests of the victims’ families and survivors,” said Mr O’Callaghan, who brought the agreement to the Cabinet meeting as an unscheduled item, a so-called “under arm” item.

READ MORE

The long-awaited memorandum of understanding said the Government “will continue to engage with the inquiry to find solutions consistent with Irish law to fulfil the Government’s commitment to assisting the inquiry”.

The agreement “includes the giving of oral testimony for the purposes of the inquiry”, said a statement, which added: “As the Government has made clear, should it be necessary to bring forward legislation to support this assistance to the inquiry, then this will be done.”

The Irish Times understands that a number of retired senior Garda officers, who held significant positions at the time of the Omagh bomb in 1998, were given clear legal advice that they should not give oral evidence to the inquiry if called.

The Department of Justice is already dealing with requests for information from the inquiry team alongside other agencies in the Republic, including An Garda Siochána. Further changes, if necessary, will be kept “under review”, the Minister said.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris said: “Addressing the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland is fundamental to securing peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland.”

The level of co-operation on offer from Dublin towards the inquiry has been a lingering sore, with long-standing complaints from the families of those who were killed by the Real IRA on that day, amid accusations that mistakes were made by both the gardaí and British intelligence services.

The inquiry was set by the UK government on February 21st, 2024 to investigate whether the bombing could have been prevented by the UK’s own authorities, most especially its domestic intelligence arm, MI5.

The families of the Omagh victims met Micheál Martin two years ago when he was tánasite , said Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden (21) was killed in the bomb.

“We told them that we would have preferred that there was an inquiry south of the border, an Irish Government inquiry,” he said.

He said they understood that there would be sensitivities in Dublin about senior gardaí involved in intelligence work giving evidence to a British-run inquiry, on national security grounds, and therefore had suggested parallel inquiries.

“But [Mr Martin] was very much against that. He felt that one inquiry would suffice, and he assured us that there would be full co-operation, but we just couldn’t understand how that would work,” Mr Gallagher told The Irish Times earlier on Tuesday.

Irish and British intelligence services had a deep knowledge of the people involved in the Omagh bombing because all of those involved, he said, had taken part in a succession of bombings.

“This bomb was planned, prepared and delivered from the Republic. The bombers spent less than 40 minutes in Northern Ireland, and returned to the Republic. On that basis, 80 per cent of the evidential opportunities lie within the Republic,” he said.

However, the man responsible for stealing the car that was used in the Omagh bomb was never charged even with the theft of the car by the Irish authorities, even though his identity is known, said Mr Gallagher.