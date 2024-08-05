More than 900 drivers caught speeding over bank holiday weekend by gardaí

More than 900 drivers have been caught speeding in a Garda campaign over the August bank holiday. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/THE IRISH TIMES

Gardaí have caught more than 900 drivers speeding since a special August bank holiday weekend enforcement campaign began, with some of those detected travelling at more than twice the speed limit.

Some 127 motorists have been arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs since the operation began on Thursday morning, with 946 speeding detections. That appears to be broadly in line with the same operation 12 months ago.

Over the full operation last year, some six days, arrests for intoxicate driving and speeding reached 196 and 1,143, respectively.

In one incident this weekend, a motorist on Seapoint Promenade in Co Galway was recorded travelling at 105km/h in a 50km/h zone. Another driver, on the R188 in Drumnagran, Cootehill, Co Cavan, was travelling at 161km/h in an 80km/h zone.

Speaking at a Garda checkpoint on the outskirts of Navan, Co Meath, on Monday morning, Insp Peter Gilsenan said there was general compliance with the road laws, though some drivers were still continuing with high-risk behaviour despite higher road deaths this year and repeated safety warnings.

“We have still detected people driving at unacceptable speeds and partaking in extremely dangerous driving behaviour such as drug and drink driving,” he said.

“Whether there is a road safety operation in place or not, our message never changes – for the sake of yourselves and all road users, please slow down and drive safely. Do not use your phone when driving and never drive under the influence of an intoxicant.”

He added that although in general terms, drug-related driving was more common among young people and drink-driving was perhaps worst among those aged 45 to 55 years “really we see it any age group”.

Insp Gilsenan added cases of speeding such as that detected in Galway at the weekend, involving a driver travelling at more than twice the speed limit, was “really frightening for other road users”.

He said speeding perhaps remained “the biggest concern” on the roads for the Garda as so many speeders had been caught on such a busy weekend. However, intoxicated driving and motorists using their phones behind the wheel also continued as serious issues, he added.

Insp Gilsenan said the number of drug-driving detections was now “catching up with” the level of drink-driving recorded on the roads. He appealed to those in the 20-to-30 years age group to desisting from driving with drugs in their system but stressed much older drivers were also testing positive for drugs during roadside testing.

He added the number of people caught using their mobile phones while driving was up by 8 per cent so far in 2024, compared to last year, highlighting the fact it was “a big problem” and a “worrying concern” as distracted driving, often combined with speed, was a very significant safety risk.

The Garda would continue with the enforcement operation through the weekend, and he urged drivers to “take responsibility”, especially as road deaths were now higher than this time last year. Some 115 fatalities have occurred on the roads of the Republic since the start of the year, 12 higher than in 2023.

A primary schoolteacher who died after the van he was driving collided with a lorry in north Co Sligo on Sunday has been named as James McNeive (28), a native of Knock, Co Mayo.

Also on Sunday, a cyclist was killed in a crash in Ticknock, south Co Dublin. There was no other car or vehicle involved in the crash.

