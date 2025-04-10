Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following collision in Askeaton, Co Limerick

The incident happened on the N69 near Askeaton between 7.15pm and 8.15pm on Wednesday

A man in his 30s has died after his motorcycle crashed in Askeaton, Co Limerick on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on the N69 in the Co Limerick townland of Cloonreask shortly before 8pm on Wednesday, April 9th.

The motorcycle driver, who was in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has bee moved to the University Hospital Limerick mortuary where a postmortem examination will take place.

Gardaí have called for any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the N69 near Askeaton between 7.15pm and 8.15pm on Wednesday, to get in touch.

Anyone with information relating to the collision should contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The road at Askeaton remained closed on Thursday morning for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.