Two people in hospital after fire at Co Mayo accommodation centre

Gardaí and fire personnel are at the scene of a fire on Sunday morning at an accommodation centre for International Protection applicants in Co Mayo.
Two people were brought to hospital with smoke inhalation and other residents were treated at the scene, while the centre itself was temporarily evacuated.
The outbreak of fire, which was reported around breakfast time, has since been brought under control.
Gardaí are investigating the incident and whether the fire started accidentally.
The area has been sealed off to all but residents of what is known as the Breaffy Woods complex, adjacent to Breaffy House Hotel, near Castlebar.
Breaffy House Hotel is not affected by Sunday morning’s incident.
