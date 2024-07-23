Cold case: Appeal for information relating to murder of woman (25) in 2004

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of the murder of a Malawian woman in Co Kilkenny.

The body of Paiche Unyolo Onyemaechi (25), daughter of Malawi’s then chief justice Leonard Unyolo, was found in a field by Brenar Bridge near Piltown on July 23rd, 2004.

The last reported sighting of Ms Onyemaechi was on July 8th, 2004 when she left her family home at St Herblain Park, Kicohan, Waterford at about 9.30am. Her husband, Chika Onyemaechi (31), reported her missing two days later.

Two women who were out walking on July 23rd, 2004 discovered her badly beaten body, which had been wrapped in plastic bags.

Ms Onyemaechi, who had been living in Ireland since 1999, was a mother of two children, aged three and 18 months at the time of her death. She was working in Limerick.

It is understood she had gone missing on several occasions, sometimes for up to a week, prior to her death.

To date nobody has been charged with her murder.

Ms Onyemaechi’s husband was questioned by gardaí after her body was found but was released without charge. He was last seen on July 27th, 2004.

Two men and one woman were also arrested in connection with the case in the months following her death, but were also released without charge. In April 2007, a man tried over withholding information regarding the murder was cleared.

In August 2004, Mr Unyolo met then minister for justice Michael McDowell to discuss his daughter’s case.

Garda sources confirmed a cold case review of Ms Onyemaechi’s death is commencing. “Gardaí based in Waterford and Kilkenny will be involved in the extensive review as the case has always remained open. Her death was particularly brutal,” a source said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who met, saw or has any information about the murder of Ms Onyemaechi to come forward. They said that with the passage of time “there may now be people in a position to come forward” with information. “Any new information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Those with information should contact Tramore Garda station on (051) 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.