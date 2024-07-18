Witness appeal after man and woman die in Co Donegal collision

The collision involving two cars occurred on the N56 at Kilmacrennan at 11.50pm, An Garda Síochána said. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man and a woman have died following a road crash in Co Donegal late on Wednesday night.

The collision involving two cars occurred on the N56 at Kilmacrennan at 11.50pm, An Garda Síochána said in a statement on Thursday.

“The driver (male, 70s) and passenger (female, 70s) in one of the cars suffered fatal injuries,” it added. “The driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 40s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

Gardaí have notified the local coroner and arrangements are to be made to carry out postmortems on the deceased.

The road, between Donegal Town and Letterkenny, was partly closed overnight ahead of an examination of the crash site by Garda investigators on Thursday, with diversions in place.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or with relevant camera footage, is asked to contact Milford Garda station on (074) 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.