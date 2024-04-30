Masked men held boy (14) in room during aggravated burglary in Louth

Gardaí have appealed for information that may help them identify the gang behind Monday's aggravated burglary in Ballymascanlan,Co Louth. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí in Co Louth are appealing for information in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in the Ballymascanlan area of Dundalk, on Monday afternoon.

A 14-year-old boy is believed to have been traumatised as a gang of armed raiders forced their way into the house armed with an iron bar, screwdrivers and other tools.

It is understood the boy was held in a room in the house by three masked men as they scoured the home for valuables.

Designer handbags and jewellery are believed to have been taken. The Garda said nobody was physically harmed in the raid which lasted from about 4.15pm to 4.45pm.

Gardaí are investigating the possibility that the raiders were linked to a series of other, recent burglaries in the area, which is close to the Northern Ireland Border.

The gang used bleach in an attempt to destroy evidence before making their getaway in a grey Volvo S60 car.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information that might help them to identify the gang to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Ballymascanlan and surrounding areas between 4pm and 6pm and who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, is asked to make it available to the gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.