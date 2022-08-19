Man (20s) charged with assault in Co Wicklow

The man was discovered with wounds to his head following an assault in Arklow, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A man in his 20s has been charged with the assault of a man at a property in Co Wicklow earlier this month.

Gardaí investigating the assault of a man in his 40s at a property in Arklow, Co Wicklow shortly after 2:30pm on August 2nd had arrested two men in connection with the incident, which left the victim in critical condition.

The man was discovered with wounds to his head and was taken to St Vincent’s hospital . He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí have charged one of the men, who appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.

The second man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested on Thursday has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.