Census figures reveal increase in workforce and women working, and large rise in retired people

Around 300,000 more people were working in Ireland in April 2022 than was the case in 2016, when the figure was just under two million, according to the latest census results released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday.

There was particular growth in the number of women who featured in the workforce.

The rate at which the number of retired people rose is even more stark, however, with 657,790 saying they had left the workforce, up 16 per cent on six years earlier and a remarkable 44 per cent up in a decade.

The latest batch of data from the CSO reinforces the impression of a generally healthy jobs market in the years preceding the last census.

Total numbers of workers are up significantly; there was a substantial reduction in unemployment across the labour force, with particular progress among young men; and there was growth in employment across a wide range of sectors.

The signs of ageing among the population are there too, however, with the projected long-term growth in the number of retired people showing strong signs of gaining momentum. For the first time too, we see more women than men described themselves as being retired, with an increase of 27 per cent bring that number to some 342,000 compared to 316,000 for males.

Their continued increase in the rate of participation in the workforce overall is again a striking figure of these census figures. In 1986, 51 per cent of all women recorded their principal economic status as “looking after the home/family”. Thirty-six years, on the corresponding figure was just 12 per cent.

The scale of the societal change is evidenced under a range of the statistical headings published on Tuesday. The total number of women in work in Ireland last April was 1.1 million according to the census returns, closely approaching the corresponding 1.2 million figure for men.

The numbers in education are broadly the same at 11 per cent as are the figures for those unavailable to work due to ill health or disability, at around 5 per cent.

The rise overall in this latter figure will be of concern to policymakers, with the combined total having jumped 20 per cent to 189,308.

Around a quarter of women work part-time, however, compared to just 7 per cent of men and sectors in which women tend to be particularly well represented are among those to have experienced the most dramatic growth.

Human Health Activities is the heading under which most jobs – some 37,000 – have been added since 2016 and the number of nursing auxiliaries and assistants, linked again perhaps to that growing number of older people, roughly doubled in the period to 36,000.

In terms of immigration, 77,307 people had moved to Ireland in the year up April 2022, but a quarter of those were Irish citizens.

Seventy-three per cent of immigrants who were Irish citizens were engaged in the labour force compared to 66 per cent for non-Ireland citizens. Croatians were statistically the most likely of the new arrivals to be working, at 89 per cent.

China had the lowest figure for labour force participation of the nations listed, although its numbers would be skewed by the very high number categorised as students and the United States was next up, highlighting the complexity of the issues involved in some of the figures.

Overall, though, the picture is of a growing labour market in which the number of self-declared unemployed, which includes the number seeking a first job, was down in a decade from 19 per cent to 8 per cent while participation rates in the labour force fell very slightly.

It is also a changing labour market, with a 173 per cent increase in the number of people saying they work mainly from home.