End of the line for Viking Splash Tours? Firm faces liquidation

Viking Splash Tours faces liquidation later this month but its owners hope buyers will offer the business a lifeline.

The amphibious-vehicle tour of Dublin, which culminates in a trip on the Grand Canal Basin in the docklands, has not operated since Covid-19 struck in March.

Companies behind the tour business, including Duk Tours Ltd, will hold creditors’ meetings on November 26th, according to notifications published on Thursday.

They have nominated corporate rescue specialist, Jim Luby of McStay Luby, as liquidator.

It is understood that potential buyers have expressed interest in the companies’ assets and business, prompting hopes that it can be saved.

News that the company is moving to appoint a liquidator means the pandemic has hit one of Dublin’s higher-profile tourist enterprises.

Employs 30 people

Viking Splash Tours employed about 30 people when it halted operations in March. Brothers Des and Fergal Rogers, whose family owns the business, are its directors.

The latest accounts show that Duk Tours made €284,000 profit in 2018, while net assets were close to €3 million.

The assets include its amphibious vehicles, whose journeys around Dublin landmarks to the canal basin ensure the business’s visibility on the capital’s streets.