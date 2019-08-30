Ryanair appoints Eddie Wilson as CEO of airline

Ryanair chief people officer, Eddie Wilson, will succeed Michael O’Leary as chief executive of the group’s biggest airline, Ryanair DAC.

Ryanair has restructured itself as a group holding company comprising several airlines with Mr O’Leary as overall chief executive.

Mr Wilson will take over as chief executive of Ryanair DAC, the biggest carrier within the group from Monday, succeeding Mr O’Leary, who will run the parent company.

Confirming the news, Ryanair said that in his new role, Mr Wilson would report to Mr O’Leary alongside the chief executives of the other group carriers, Buzz, Lauda and Malta Air.

Mr Wilson is a 22-year Ryanair veteran, who as chief people officer, was responsible for negotiations with pilot and crew unions that Ryanair recognised in late 2017.